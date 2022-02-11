Electric Kettle Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Share, Analysis And Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global electric kettle market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global electric kettle market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

An electric kettle refers to a kitchen appliance used in boiling water for the instant preparation of tea, coffee, soups, and other beverages. It is manufactured from materials that are good conductors of heat, like metals. As compared to other conventional water heating methods, electric kettle is gaining traction among the modern population in the residential and commercial sectors as it is convenient, portable, time-effective, easy to use, and energy-saving.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, growing expenditure capabilities, and changing consumer lifestyles are driving the demand for lightweight and cost-efficient electric kettles. Moreover, electric kettles meet energy targets as they prevent electricity wastage by automatically turning off the device after a certain period and encouraging awareness about energy conservation among the consumers, further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of food and beverage (F&B) service channels is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, numerous key players are introducing innovative electric kettles with scheduled heating, adjustable backlight, power consumption monitors, and remote-control features with elevating smart home trend will augment the demand for electric kettles in the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Aroma Housewares Company

bonavitaworld.com

Breville USA Inc. (Breville Group Ltd)

Chef's Choice

Electrolux AB

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Morphy Richards Ltd

Zhejiang Supor Co. Ltd (Groupe SEB)

Zojirushi America Corporation (Zojirushi Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

