Flow Meter Market Report 2022-27: Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Flow Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global flow meter market size reached US$7.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$11.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

A flow meter is an instrument that helps measure the linear, nonlinear, mass, or volumetric flow rate of a liquid, gas, or steam. It consists of primary devices, transducers, and transmitters that sense the fluid passing and convert it into usable data. Nowadays, advanced flowmeters with integrated computers are widely being used to monitor variances in pressure, temperature, viscosity, and density in real-time.

The increasing shale gas exploration activities, in confluence with the construction and replacement of new and existing power plants respectively, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the adoption of flow meters worldwide. Moreover, the emerging automation trend in industrial processes is catalyzing the demand for flow meters in various industry verticals, including construction, automotive, and wastewater management. Additionally, leading manufacturers are introducing ultrasonic flow meters integrated with advanced technologies to enhance the performance and measurement in continuous industrial processes. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide a positive market outlook.

Breakup by Product Type:

Analog Flow Meter

Smart Flow Meter

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

