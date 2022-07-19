Global Drones Market Size 2022-2027: A $43+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global drones market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drones Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global drones market reached a value of US$ 22.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2027, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the drones market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), comprise embedded systems, a global positioning system (GPS), sensors, batteries, antenna, receiver, camera, accelerometer, altimeter, and speed and flight controllers. They are manufactured using lightweight composite materials that assist in minimizing weight and increasing maneuverability. At present, drones are gaining traction among various industries for the fast delivery of products and services.

Market Trends:

Considerable growth in the construction industry represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for drones across the globe for surveying lands, improving safety, preventing hazardous situations, and providing constant and reliable topographic updates. They also find extensive application in the defense and military sector to identify security and terrorism-related challenges and enhance the capabilities of security forces. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of modern agricultural practices is catalyzing the demand for drones to monitor crop status and livestock movement in real-time. Besides this, the need for drones is anticipated to rise in the entertainment and media industry for taking footage and pictures on film sets and at theme parks, sporting events, and circuses.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc

Intel Corporation

Parrort SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation

The Boeing Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Accessories

Breakup by Payload:

<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

>170 Kilograms

Breakup by Point of Sale:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

