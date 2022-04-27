Submit Release
Gaming Console Market 2022-2027, Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled Gaming Console Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global gaming console market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Gaming consoles are electronic devices used by individuals to play video games. They are equipped with a central processing unit (CPU), power supply unit (PSU), random-access memory (RAM), user control interface, and an operating system. They are affordable, easy to install and use, and provide an immersive gaming experience compared to their conventional counterparts. Nowadays, manufacturers are launching gaming consoles integrated with a built-in display, gesture recognition, voice control, wireless controllers, and internet connectivity to support live streaming.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-console-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The widespread adoption of multi-functional gaming consoles, along with the escalating demand for three-dimensional (3D) video games based on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) features, represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, a considerable rise in the utilization of the internet of things (IoT) in the gaming industry is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are increasingly investing in developing and launching technologically advanced and high-performance gaming consoles, which is projected to drive the market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3rQTrDx

The report has segmented on the basis of phase, type, application, end use and geography

Breakup by Type:

Home Consoles
Handheld Consoles
Hybrid Consoles
Dedicated Consoles
Others

Breakup by Applications:

Gaming
Non-Gaming

Breakup by End Use:

Residential
Commercial

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Atari VCS LLC., Bandai Namco Studios Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation and Sony Group Corporation.

