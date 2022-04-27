Gaming Console Market 2022-2027, Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled Gaming Console Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global gaming console market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Gaming consoles are electronic devices used by individuals to play video games. They are equipped with a central processing unit (CPU), power supply unit (PSU), random-access memory (RAM), user control interface, and an operating system. They are affordable, easy to install and use, and provide an immersive gaming experience compared to their conventional counterparts. Nowadays, manufacturers are launching gaming consoles integrated with a built-in display, gesture recognition, voice control, wireless controllers, and internet connectivity to support live streaming.

Market Trends

The widespread adoption of multi-functional gaming consoles, along with the escalating demand for three-dimensional (3D) video games based on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) features, represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, a considerable rise in the utilization of the internet of things (IoT) in the gaming industry is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are increasingly investing in developing and launching technologically advanced and high-performance gaming consoles, which is projected to drive the market.

The report has segmented on the basis of phase, type, application, end use and geography

Breakup by Type:

Home Consoles

Handheld Consoles

Hybrid Consoles

Dedicated Consoles

Others

Breakup by Applications:

Gaming

Non-Gaming

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Atari VCS LLC., Bandai Namco Studios Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation and Sony Group Corporation.

