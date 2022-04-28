Submit Release
Computer-Aided Engineering Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Computer-Aided Engineering Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global computer-aided engineering market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2027. 

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The use of interactive computer software to tackle various engineering challenges is referred to as computer aided engineering (CAE). To boost performance and improve engineering processes, it employs virtual technologies such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), and multi-body dynamics (MBD). They provide greater standards for site construction, more advanced designs, and better building operations procedures. CAE is used in a variety of industries, including aviation, shipbuilding, automation, healthcare, electronics, and space exploration.

Market Trends:

The global CAE market is primarily driven by an increase in industrial process outsourcing, particularly in India, China, and Russia. As a result, cloud-based computing has surpassed on-premises computing in popularity, as it eliminates the need for hardware purchases, software licencing, installation, and support. CAE also saves money since it removes the need for many prototypes and concerns about product recalls. In addition, the growing use of computational fluid dynamics software in electric vehicles for extending battery life and assessing temperature modules is driving up demand for the industry.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Altair Engineering Inc.
Ansys Inc.
Aspen Technology Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
BenQ Asia Pacific Corp.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
Dassault Systemes, ESI Group
Exa Corporation
Mentor Graphics Corporation
MSC Software Corporation
NUMECA International
Seiko Epson Corporation
Siemens Digital Industries Software

The report has segmented on the basis of type, deployment type end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
Multibody Dynamics
Optimization & Simulation

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises
Cloud-based

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive
Defense & Aerospace
Electronics
Medical Devices
Industrial Equipment
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

