Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global project portfolio management market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.05% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management technique for combining multiple projects into a single portfolio in order to achieve organisational objectives. Through various heuristic models, scoring visual or mapping tools, and maximising the company's investments, it enables project managers and project management organisations (PMO) to foresee future difficulties, manage budgets, and handle stakeholders' concerns.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/project-portfolio-management-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increased usage of cloud-based PPM services, which aid firms in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and more effective decision-making, and remote monitoring of assignments and projects, is driving the global PPM market. Apart from that, PPM solutions have been widely used in the healthcare sector, since they help healthcare providers manage and evaluate a huge number of projects by combining them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for increased efficiencies. Furthermore, the growing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), the rising trend of digitization, and intensive research and development (R&D) activities in the realm of information technology (IT) are all projected to contribute to the market's favourable outlook.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Broadcom Inc.
Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Changepoint Corporation
Clarizen, Inc.
HP Development Company
Innotas
Keyedn Solutions LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Planisware
Planview Inc.
SAP SE
Workfront Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Breakup by Solution Type:
Information Technology Solutions
New Product Development Solutions
Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
Energy and Utilities
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial and Insurance Services
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Consumer Goods and Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Releated Reports by IMARC Group
Artificial Intelligence Market
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/558257409/next-generation-firewall-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553562201/data-center-cooling-market-report-2021-26-growth-share-size-trends-and-future-scope
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570143513/gaming-console-market-2022-2027-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570153213/smart-headphones-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569983006/automatic-door-market-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569566780/edge-computing-market-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2022-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569563836/messaging-security-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027-imarc-group
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569564895/digital-map-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027-imarc-group
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here