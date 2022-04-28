Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global project portfolio management market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.05% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management technique for combining multiple projects into a single portfolio in order to achieve organisational objectives. Through various heuristic models, scoring visual or mapping tools, and maximising the company's investments, it enables project managers and project management organisations (PMO) to foresee future difficulties, manage budgets, and handle stakeholders' concerns.

Market Trends

The increased usage of cloud-based PPM services, which aid firms in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and more effective decision-making, and remote monitoring of assignments and projects, is driving the global PPM market. Apart from that, PPM solutions have been widely used in the healthcare sector, since they help healthcare providers manage and evaluate a huge number of projects by combining them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for increased efficiencies. Furthermore, the growing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), the rising trend of digitization, and intensive research and development (R&D) activities in the realm of information technology (IT) are all projected to contribute to the market's favourable outlook.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Broadcom Inc.

Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Changepoint Corporation

Clarizen, Inc.

HP Development Company

Innotas

Keyedn Solutions LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Planisware

Planview Inc.

SAP SE

Workfront Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Solution Type:

Information Technology Solutions

New Product Development Solutions

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial and Insurance Services

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Science

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

