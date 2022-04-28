Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,089 in the last 365 days.

Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global project portfolio management market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.05% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management technique for combining multiple projects into a single portfolio in order to achieve organisational objectives. Through various heuristic models, scoring visual or mapping tools, and maximising the company's investments, it enables project managers and project management organisations (PMO) to foresee future difficulties, manage budgets, and handle stakeholders' concerns.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/project-portfolio-management-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increased usage of cloud-based PPM services, which aid firms in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and more effective decision-making, and remote monitoring of assignments and projects, is driving the global PPM market. Apart from that, PPM solutions have been widely used in the healthcare sector, since they help healthcare providers manage and evaluate a huge number of projects by combining them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for increased efficiencies. Furthermore, the growing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), the rising trend of digitization, and intensive research and development (R&D) activities in the realm of information technology (IT) are all projected to contribute to the market's favourable outlook.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Broadcom Inc.
Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Changepoint Corporation
Clarizen, Inc.
HP Development Company
Innotas
Keyedn Solutions LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Planisware
Planview Inc.
SAP SE
Workfront Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography

Breakup by Component:

Software
Services

Breakup by Solution Type:

Information Technology Solutions
New Product Development Solutions
Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises
Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Energy and Utilities
Government and Defense
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial and Insurance Services
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Science
Consumer Goods and Retail
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Releated Reports by IMARC Group

Artificial Intelligence Market

Education Apps Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/558257409/next-generation-firewall-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553562201/data-center-cooling-market-report-2021-26-growth-share-size-trends-and-future-scope

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570143513/gaming-console-market-2022-2027-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570153213/smart-headphones-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/569983006/automatic-door-market-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2022-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569566780/edge-computing-market-size-share-top-companies-new-technology-demand-and-forecast-2022-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569563836/messaging-security-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027-imarc-group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569564895/digital-map-market-report-2022-industry-trends-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027-imarc-group

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.