Cloud ITSM Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cloud ITSM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The global cloud ITSM market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cloud IT service management (ITSM) designs, deploys, delivers, supports, and manages the IT services of an organization. Hardware and software devices, cloud storage, computational resources, web and mobile applications, and virtual servers all make up this infrastructure. Unexpected events, opportunities, and competitive threats require a quick, flexible, and appropriate response from cloud ITSM. It also helps small and medium-sized firms with limited resources increase their production.

Market Trends

Cloud-based technology has evolved as a cost-effective and advanced method of managing an organization's data through the implementation of various solutions and services, resulting in increased demand for cloud ITSM. Furthermore, the rapid emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted numerous governments to implement lockdown rules and promote social distancing measures in order to prevent the disease from spreading. As a result, work-from-home models are becoming more popular, increasing the demand for cloud ITSM. Furthermore, the popular bring-your-own-device (BYOD) movement has allowed employees to access organisational data and resources from anywhere, boosting demand for advanced ITSM solutions. Several technologies, such as Big Data, blockchain, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analytics, augmented reality (AI), and virtual reality, have also emerged.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Operation and Performance Management

Service Portfolio Management

Service Desk Software

Dashboard Reporting and Analytics

Configuration and Change Management

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Axios Systems, BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Cherwell Software LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow and SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

