Saudi Arabia Bioplastics Market Predicted to Exceed USD 345.73 Million by 2033, Rising At A CAGR Of 10.7%

Saudi Arabia bioplastics market size was valued at USD 125.1 Million in 2024, expected to reach USD 345.73 Million at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2025-2033.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 125.1 Million𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 345.73 Million𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 10.7%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", The Saudi Arabia bioplastics market size was valued at USD 125.1 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 345.73 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during 2025-2033.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI-powered fermentation optimization improves PHA and PLA production efficiency in Saudi Arabia by monitoring bacterial cultures in real time and adjusting key parameters to reduce waste and boost yield.● Vision 2030–aligned smart factories use AI-driven process automation to enhance sustainable bioplastics manufacturing across major industrial zones such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.● AI-based predictive quality control forecasts biodegradability timelines and evaluates material durability, accelerating innovation in advanced bio-based polymers for packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods.● AI algorithms enable rapid R&D by identifying high-performance bioplastic formulations derived from date palm biomass and other locally abundant organic feedstocks.● Intelligent supply chain analytics optimize organic waste collection routes, match waste generators with bioplastic producers, and support circular economy models across Northern, Central, Western, Eastern, and Southern regions of Saudi Arabia.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-bioplastics-market/requestsample 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is accelerating the bioplastics industry by promoting sustainable materials within its circular carbon economy and environmental goals. With targets to cut plastic pollution, reach carbon neutrality by 2060, and diversify beyond fossil fuels, demand for biodegradable and bio-based plastics is rising across packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, textiles, and automotive sectors. The Saudi Green Initiative—aiming to plant 10 billion trees—is driving adoption of biodegradable agricultural films and soil-safe products, while waste management reforms targeting 85% landfill diversion are boosting demand for compostable bioplastics. Government programs like the National Technology Development Programme are supporting startups such as Plastus and Polymeron in producing bioplastics from local waste including date palm residues and food waste. SASO’s mandatory biodegradable plastic regulations and certification standards are accelerating market adoption. Global companies like BASF, Total Corbion, and Mitsubishi Chemical are partnering with Saudi firms to localize production for mega-projects such as NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya. Vision 2030’s push for sustainable construction and smart cities is expanding bioplastic use in packaging, textiles, and automotive interiors, positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in sustainable materials innovation and job creation.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:Saudi Arabia's bioplastics market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising environmental regulations and government support for sustainable materials as the Kingdom intensifies efforts to combat plastic pollution and achieve circular economy objectives. The market is propelled by increasing consumer awareness about environmental sustainability, with Saudi citizens and businesses becoming more conscious of the harmful effects of conventional plastics on ecosystems and human health, leading to growing demand for biodegradable alternatives across all major cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization's enforcement of technical regulations mandating oxo-biodegradable materials for disposable plastic products, shopping bags, garbage bags, and packaging films with thickness under 250 microns is creating sustained demand for compliant bioplastic formulations, with over 441 factories across 18 countries licensed to use the SASO Biodegradable Plastic Logo.The surge in packaging sector demand is significantly boosting market expansion, as food and beverage companies, e-commerce platforms, and consumer goods manufacturers transition from conventional petroleum-based plastics to eco-friendly alternatives including polylactic acid (PLA), starch blends, polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), and polybutylene succinate (PBS) for flexible packaging, rigid packaging applications, and specialized food-contact materials that comply with SABER platform requirements. The agriculture and horticulture sector's adoption of biodegradable mulch films, plant pots, and seedling containers is reducing soil pollution and waste management challenges associated with conventional plastic agricultural products, while the textile industry's exploration of bio-based fibers and the automotive sector's integration of bioplastic components in vehicle interiors are creating diverse application opportunities. The breakthrough innovations by Saudi biotech startups including Plastus, which won the LEAP23 Rocket Fuel Challenge grand prize for producing 100% biodegradable PHA bioplastics through bacterial fermentation with two-month decomposition timelines and two-year shelf life, and Polymeron, which converts date palm waste and poultry industry byproducts into biodegradable pellets, demonstrate the Kingdom's capacity for homegrown climate-tech solutions supported by nearly USD 439 million in domestic climate startup investments between 2018 and 2023. The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture's new regulations mandating recyclable and sustainable packaging for fruits and vegetables, combined with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program's allocation of approximately SAR 1.5 billion for sustainable packaging projects, are accelerating market transformation across online and offline distribution channels throughout the Northern and Central Region, Western Region, Eastern Region, and Southern Region, while growing demand from consumer goods, healthcare, and institutional sectors for single-use biodegradable products aligns with Saudi Arabia's commitment to international environmental agreements and positions the Kingdom as an emerging hub for bioplastics innovation in the MENA region.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Biodegradable● Polylactic Acid● Starch Blends● Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)● Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)● Others● Non-Biodegradable● Polyethylene● Polyethylene Terephthalate● Polyamide● Polytrimethylene Terephthalate● Others𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Flexible Packaging● Rigid Packaging● Agriculture and Horticulture● Consumer Goods● Textile● Automotive and Transportation● Others𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:● Online● Offline𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern Region𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=33935&method=1315 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Saudi biotech startup Plastus announced expansion plans for its biodegradable bioplastics production facility, following recognition at international innovation competitions and securing additional funding to scale manufacturing capabilities, positioning the company to meet growing domestic and regional demand for PHA-based packaging solutions derived from organic waste fermentation processes.● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Leading food and beverage companies in Saudi Arabia announced commitments to transition their packaging materials to biodegradable alternatives, driven by consumer preferences for sustainable products and alignment with Vision 2030 environmental objectives, accelerating adoption of PLA, starch-based films, and compostable containers across retail and e-commerce distribution channels.● 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture expanded regulations for sustainable packaging in agricultural products, requiring producers and distributors to adopt recyclable and biodegradable materials for fruits and vegetables, supporting the Green Saudi Initiative's resource efficiency goals and creating new opportunities for bioplastics manufacturers serving the agriculture and horticulture sectors.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-hair-care-market saudi arabia e-commerce market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-e-commerce-market 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USAEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comTel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800United States: +1-201971-6302

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.