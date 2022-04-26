Smart Textiles Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global smart textiles market reached a value of US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Smart textiles, also known as e-fabrics, are textiles implanted with conductive threads and electrical components that let them automatically detect environmental changes and respond to mechanical, thermal, and chemical manipulations. Military, healthcare, transportation, entertainment, and sports and fitness are just a few of the businesses that use these materials.

Market Trends

One of the key elements driving market expansion is technological advancements in traditional textiles. Synthetic fibres that are more durable and adaptable than their natural counterparts are being developed thanks to advancements in technology. Smart textiles can also connect with other devices, conduct energy, and change the physical qualities of other materials and textiles, protecting the wearer from environmental risks. They are rapidly being used in the defence and military, as well as the healthcare industries, because to their features. Another key growth-inducing aspect is the rising trend of combining smart fabrics with wearable gadgets. This, together with considerable research and development (R&D), should result in a positive market forecast in the next years. years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Adidas AG

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Clothing+

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Google LLC

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex A/S

Schoeller Textil AG

Sensoria Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Textronics

Vista Medical Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, functionality, end-use sector and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Passive Smart Textile

Active Smart Textile

Breakup by Functionality:

Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Luminescence and Aesthetics

Thermoelectricity

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Military and Protection

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Fashion and Entertainment

Transportation

Architecture

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

