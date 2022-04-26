Submit Release
Automatic Door Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Door Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global automatic door market reached a value of US$ 18.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An automatic door includes components, such as gear motors, controllers and sensors, for automatically opening or closing a door. It is used in different complexes to provide a convenient and comfortable access solution and add aesthetic value to spaces. It is sound-proof, fast and energy-efficient and enables easy access to a premise. Presently, it is widely installed in airports, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, offices, hotels, and shopping malls across the globe.

Market Trends

The global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has increased the need for automatic doors in residential, commercial, and industrial complexes to minimize the risk of contamination. In addition, automatic doors can be operated via mobile applications and integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing solutions. Apart from this, rising investments by governments of numerous countries in infrastructural development and smart cities are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players operating in the industry.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ASSA ABLOY Group (STO: ASSA-B)
Deutschtec GmbH
dormakaba Holding AG (SWX: DOKA)
GEZE GmbH
Nabtesco Corporation (TYO: 6268)
Sanwa Holdings Corporation (TYO: 5929)
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Sliding
Swinging
Folding
Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial
Industrial
Residential

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

