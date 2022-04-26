Automatic Door Market Size, Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Forecast 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automatic Door Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global automatic door market reached a value of US$ 18.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An automatic door includes components, such as gear motors, controllers and sensors, for automatically opening or closing a door. It is used in different complexes to provide a convenient and comfortable access solution and add aesthetic value to spaces. It is sound-proof, fast and energy-efficient and enables easy access to a premise. Presently, it is widely installed in airports, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, offices, hotels, and shopping malls across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automatic-door-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has increased the need for automatic doors in residential, commercial, and industrial complexes to minimize the risk of contamination. In addition, automatic doors can be operated via mobile applications and integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing solutions. Apart from this, rising investments by governments of numerous countries in infrastructural development and smart cities are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players operating in the industry.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fIa6E4
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
ASSA ABLOY Group (STO: ASSA-B)
Deutschtec GmbH
dormakaba Holding AG (SWX: DOKA)
GEZE GmbH
Nabtesco Corporation (TYO: 6268)
Sanwa Holdings Corporation (TYO: 5929)
Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Sliding
Swinging
Folding
Others
Breakup by Application:
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Smart Headphones Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sSNCEn
Dental Practice Management Software Market Report: https://bit.ly/3vfR9y7
Database as a Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iHFFNg
Factoring Market Report: https://bit.ly/31vrN1s
Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Report: https://bit.ly/33e1T38
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here