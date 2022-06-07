Postpartum Depression Market Size 2022 By Emerging Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Postpartum Depression Market registering at a CAGR of 30.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report "Postpartum Depression Market Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2029)". The consistent Postpartum Depression market report unearths the general market conditions, trends, preferences, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters that help drive business into the right direction. This market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage. These parameters range from industry outlook, currency and pricing, value chain analysis, market overview, premium insights, key insights to the company profile of the key market players. Thus, the task of producing and managing marketing of goods and services is simplified and made effective with Postpartum Depression market survey report.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the postpartum depression market was valued at USD 5.115 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 42.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 30.25% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Postpartum Depression Market: Vendor Insights
Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel), Sanofi (France), AstraZeneca (UK), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Cipla Inc. (US), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), Accord Healthcare (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Alvogen (US), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Global Postpartum Depression Market: Segmentation and Forecast
By Type (Postpartum Blues, Postpartum Anxiety, Postpartum Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Postpartum Panic Disorder, Postpartum Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Postpartum Psychosis, Others)
By Treatment (Psychotherapy, Medication, Supplements, Others)
By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others)
By End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)
By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others)
Postpartum Depression Market: Overview
Postpartum depression (PPD) is a type of depression that occurs after a woman has given birth. The individual who gives birth is not the only one who suffers from postpartum depression. It can also have an impact on surrogates and adoptive parents. After having a baby, people go through hormonal, physical, emotional, economical, and social changes. Symptoms of postpartum depression can arise as a result of these changes.
In recent years, the postpartum depression market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Some women have postpartum depression (PPD) after giving birth to a child. Anxiety, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, melancholy, low energy, and irritability are all common symptoms. PPD usually appears within 4 to 6 weeks of having birth, however it can also arise months later. It does not affect all pregnant women, although it is most common between 3 and 6 months following delivering. This could result in psychological symptoms such as a poor mood that lasts more than a week, sobbing, lack motivation, and a sense of inadequacy. Other variables that contribute to PPD include pregnancy-related physical changes, complicated or difficult labor, loneliness, a history of mental health disorders, and hormone changes.
Postpartum Depression Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on geographic regions, the global Postpartum Depression is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America preserves its leadership primarily due to a significantly high usage of pharmaceutical preparations as compared to Europe, APEJ and Rest of the World.
The precise and revolutionary information gained through the persuasive Postpartum Depression report is sure to help businesses in identifying the types of consumers, consumer’s demands, their preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying taste about the specific product already available in the market. To elaborate the studies and estimations involved in this market report, a method of standard market research analysis viz SWOT analysis is put forth. To make better decisions, generate maximum revenue, and enhance business profit, Postpartum Depression market research report is a great key.
Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics
Rise in the incidences of mood disorders among women: The rising incidences of mood disorders among womenis a major factor driving the postpartum depression market's growth rate. After childbirth, the level of hormones in a woman's body fluctuates. The chemical changes caused by the variability in hormone levels lead to mood swings. Constant sleep deprivation is another element that contributes to postpartum depression, however this condition can be cured with adequate rest.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure: Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of postpartum depression market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness about the will expand the postpartum depression market. Additionally, high alcohol consumption and changing lifestyle of people will result in the expansion of postpartum depression market. Along with this, rising demand for antidepressant medications and talk therapies will enhance the growth rate of the market.
Benefits of the Global Postpartum Depression Market:
Analysis of the changing competitive dynamics of the industry and understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Postpartum Depression Market.
Futuristic outlook on factors driving and restraining the growth of the market
An in-depth 8-year forecast along with predictions of market growth
Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding
Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the market
Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry
In-depth analysis of market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies
The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report offers key insights to the readers, businesses, and stakeholders to help them make informed decisions and gain a robust footing in the market. The report analyzes the growth trends in the historical years and offers an idea about the current and emerging trends of the industry. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are included in the report.
An influential Postpartum Depression market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Moreover, Postpartum Depression business report offers advanced information and scenario about the industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Additionally, businesses can make out the response of the consumers to an already existing product in the market.
