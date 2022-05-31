Elderly Care Market Is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth at a CAGR of 7% by 2029|LHC Group, EXTENDICARE, Amedisys
Elderly Care Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Development Status, Competitive Landscape and Industry Growth with 7.0% of CAGR by Forecast 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Data Bridge Market Research, the Elderly Care Market generated is growing with the CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key developments in the industry, top investment pockets, market dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario. Elderly Care market report has been prepared by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
Elderly Care Market report emphasizes key market dynamics of Elderly Care and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the industry. Moreover, this marketing research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and its influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence.
Key Players (Total 22 Featured) –
Koninklijke Philips N.V., Amedisys, ECON Healthcare Group, Encompass Health Corporation, EXTENDICARE, LHC Group, Inc., Medtronic, ORPEA GROUPE, Prolifico, ElderCareCanada, Exceptional Living Centers, Right at Home, LLC, BAYADA Home Health Care, United Medicare Pte Ltd, Trinity Health, Rosewood Care Group, ST LUKE'S ELDERCARE LTD, FC Compassus LLC, Home Instead, Inc., Interim HealthCare Inc., Living Assistance Services, among others
Market Outlook and Segmentation:
By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)
By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)
By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)
Market Overview
Elderly care is referred to as senior care, which includes meeting all the requirements of senior citizens at different stages. It includes products and services that make the daily activities of aged people simple and easy. The need for elderly care increases with the growing age as aged people require physical as well as emotional assistance to lead a productive, healthy, and independent life. Eldercare services include assisted living, adult day care, long-term care, short-term care, hospice, and home care.
In developed nations, elderly care services are in high demand, and with growing medical science technology, the developing nations are also opting for these services. Elderly care services are divided into medical and non-medical services. After surgeries or any injuries, the services offered to the elders are mainly medical, while emotional problems or neurodegenerative disease include both medical and non-medical services.
Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Elderly Care Market
The COVID-19 has affected the market to some extent. Due to lockdown, the admission of the elderly was halted as well as the demand from the health care services also decreased, which has affected the market. Post-Covid, the demand for elderly care is increased due to changes in regulations and preventive measures, and others.
Recent Development
In June 2021, according to TechCrunch, Webrock Ventures and Helathforce partnered to launch telehealth products in South Africa. The new venture has not been given a name yet, and the main focus is to offer on-demand and scheduled consultations to patients with nurses, mental health professionals, and practitioners. The venture has closed a USD 3 million pre-Series A round
In April 2021, according to TechCrunch, Quro Medical, a health tech startup in South Africa that offers home services to manage ill patients in their homes to provide them the utmost comfort as well as to reduce the risk of infection, had closed a USD 1.1 million round investment. The round was led by Enza Capital and Mohau Equity Partners. The company aims to provide acute patient care at home to improve the patient experience
Regional Insights:
North America is expected to dominate the global elderly care market during the forecast period owing to the rapid increase in the aged population that ultimately increases the demand for elderly care products and services.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands, and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Market Opportunity: Emerging Markets
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
