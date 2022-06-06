Pharma E-Commerce Market, Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth Opportunities to 2029 |McKesson Corp., myCARE e.K
DBMR analyses that the Pharma E-Commerce Market is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.80% by 2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide Pharma E-Commerce market research report has complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Pharma E-Commerce market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the market. The report not only saves valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business. In the winning Pharma E-Commerce business report, a thorough investment analysis is offered which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops the strategies to grow return on investment (ROI).
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharma e-commerce market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.80% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Global Pharma E-Commerce Market Scope and Market Size
Based on product, pharma e-commerce market is segmented into Rx (prescription medicine), and OTC (over the counter)
Pharma e-commerce market has also been segmented based on the end user into direct sales, distributors, and online
Competitive Landscape Analysis: Pharma E-Commerce Market
The Kroger Co. (US), Walgreen Co. (US), Giant Eagle, Inc. (US), Walmart (US), Express Scripts Holding Company. (US), CVS Health (US), Optum, Inc. (US), L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd (UK), Zur Rose Group AG (Switzerland), apo-rot BV (Germany), McKesson Corp. (US), myCARE e.K. (Germany), SHOP-APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (Netherlands), UK Meds (UK), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (US), DocMorris (Netherlands
Pharma E-Commerce Market Growth & Opportunities
Increasing number of patients: The rising number of patients will propel the market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Increase in number of patients prefers doorstep delivery of medicines due to the unavailability of some medicines on retail pharmacy stores and this will further enhance the demand for pharma e-commerce.
Rise in the adoption rate of internet services: The market is expected to develop in response to rising adoption rate of internet services among growing population. Along with this, increasing adoption of new technologies based on artificial intelligence will propel the market’s growth rate.
Increase in the number of strategic collaborations or acquisitions: Market participants are implementing initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions, which are expected to boost the worldwide pharma e-commerce market's growth over the forecast period. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the pharma e-commerce market growth.
Regional Growth Analysis:
North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed the focus of health-care systems all throughout the world. It has prompted developing economies to reconsider their urban infrastructure objectives. Many governments were faced with the issue of combating the pandemic while also achieving other healthcare objectives. India, for instance, is turning the urgency of combating COVID-19 into an opportunity to build more robust health systems. Market growth may be aided by the government's increased focus on innovation and improvement in the overall healthcare system. Despite the fact that medical stores were listed as essential services, online pharmacies benefited the most from the pandemic-induced lockdown, as many opted to buy drugs online rather than risk disease spread.
In November 2021, Medicure Inc. had announced the launch of innovative e-commerce pharmacy platform which offers hundreds of medications directly to millions of Americans. One of the platform's main goals is to go beyond the traditional framework managed by health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, which has made access to affordable pharmaceuticals, both generic and branded, difficult for many Americans.
