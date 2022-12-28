Agriculture Nets Market Likely To Expand at a CAGR of 5.9% By 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand and Opportunity
The global agriculture nets market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of many global players such as Belton Industries, Inc., Diatex, Garware Technical Fibres Limited, and Thrace Group, and regional players such as Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Tuflex India, Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., and Netking. The presence of these companies produce best agriculture nets products for various applications to farmers and other users at regional and international level. These manufacturers and suppliers of agriculture nets offer products for all budget range with various characteristics.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global agriculture nets market will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Market Definition
Agriculture nets are made of materials such as rubber, metals, fabrics or high-density polyethylene, also known as HDPE. The agriculture nets are majorly used in the farming industry to protect plants from solar radiations, UV rays, and harsh weather conditions. Major advantages provided by agriculture nets are protection from UV rays and ability to create micro-environment for the crops. They are used in the non-woven and woven form. Apart from agriculture, these nets are also used in floriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry. They have widespread application in household and commercial sectors for construction of provisional fences, car parking, fishing nets, window sheds, and scaffolding. Length and width of the nets vary from 1 m to 20 m and 25 m to 300 m depending on application. Increasing applications of these nets in agriculture and allied sectors and in other sectors such as construction, household is boosting the global agriculture nets market.
Agriculture Nets Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing usage of agriculture net in horticulture and floriculture
The agriculture nets are becoming more useful and important in horticulture as they provide shade for the crops and prevent crops from excessive heat. The anti-hail nets also help to prevent crops from hails and improve the micro-environments that can boost the productivity and yield of the cultivation. The agriculture nets are used in horticulture and floriculture sectors for many applications and functions such as radiation scattering, photo-selectivity. The horticulture segment productivity is highly dependent on the shadings and nets used in the practice, making agriculture nets one of the essential components in the practice.
Thus, with the increasing practices of horticulture and floriculture across the globe, the demand of agriculture nets is increasing rapidly which is acting as a driver for the growth of the global agriculture nets market.
Growing initiatives for food security across globe
In present times, the global governments have been trying to increase their national food self-efficiency and food security by various initiatives since green revolution. Additionally, in past few decades with the increasing population and growing food demands, various nations have increased their focus on national food security. This has acted as the driving factor for the global agriculture net, as these initiatives focus on increasing the agriculture production and ways through which local farmers can achieve it, thus as a result the demand for agriculture nets has increased.
Global Agriculture Nets Market Scope
The global agriculture nets market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, form, price range, distribution channel, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.
Product Type
Shading Nets
Anti-Hail
Anti-Insects
Windbreak
Others
On the basis of product type, the global agriculture nets market is segmented into shading nets, anti-hail, anti-insects, windbreak and others.
Material Type
Plastic
Metal
Rubber
Others
On the basis of material type, the global agriculture nets market is segmented into plastic, rubber, metal and others.
Form
Woven
Non-Woven
On the basis of form, the global agriculture nets market is segmented into woven and non-woven.
Price Range
Economy
Mid-Range
Premium
On the basis of price range, the global agriculture nets market is segmented into economy, mid-range and premium.
Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
On the basis of distribution channel, the global agriculture nets market is segmented into offline and online.
Application
Horticulture and Floriculture
Farming Area
Animal Husbandry
Aquaculture
On the basis of application, the global agriculture nets market is segmented into horticulture and floriculture, farming area, animal husbandry and aquaculture.
End Use
Industrial Agriculture
Sustainable Agriculture
Opportunity In Agriculture Nets Market For Key Players
Globally increasing practice of terrace or rooftop agriculture
Rooftop agriculture practices are increasing rapidly especially in the urban areas as people are using blank space of roof for producing fresh vegetables, herbs, fruits, edible flowers. Productive green roofs combine food production with ecological sustainability, such as reduced rainwater run-off, provide temperature benefits such as potential reduction of heating and cooling requirements (resulting in reduced emissions), improved aesthetic value, and air quality. The increasing practice of terrace agriculture has resulted in rise of demands in shading nets, anti-insect nets and wind break nets across globe, providing a growth opportunity for the global agriculture nets market.
Global Agriculture Nets Market Share Analysis
The global agriculture nets market competitive landscape details the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points are only related to the companies' focus on the global agriculture nets market.
Some of the major players operating in the global agriculture nets market are Belton Industries., Smart Net Systems Ltd., Diatex, Garware Technical Fibres Limited, Shree Tarpaulin Industries, Thrace Group, U.S. Netting, Inc., Sunsafe Agrotextiles Pvt. Ltd., Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Tuflex India, Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Netking, Fiberwebindia Ltd., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., wellcoindustries, Alphatex, Cittadini S.p.A, Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd., Beaulieu Technical Textiles among others.
Restraint/Challenges In This Industry
Environmental concerns regarding use of agriculture nets
The agriculture nets are used in the agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, and animal husbandry for various applications. Agriculture nets are used to protect cultivated crops from birds, insects, little animals, and other factors such as UV radiations and harsh weather conditions. The materials that these agriculture nets are made up of are mainly plastic, rubber, and metals. As the plastic nets are less costly with respect to other materials, they are produced on mass scale. The sustainability of plastic nets is causing environmental concerns as bio based plastic nets are easily biodegradable but conventional plastic nets such as High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene (PE), and polyvinyl chloride are not eco-friendly. Thus, the non-ecofriendly feature of agriculture nets may hamper the market's growth.
Global Agriculture Nets Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global agriculture nets market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, material type, form, price range, distribution channel, application and end use as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global agriculture nets market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Luxemburg, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa.
Europe is expected to dominate the global agriculture nets market regarding market share and revenue. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the rising trend of horticulture and floriculture.
