Resistance Welding Products Market to Reach USD 2872.11 million by 2029 with Vigorous CAGR 6.00% | Size Share and Trends

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the oldest types of electric welding is resistance welding. The market is expected to expand due to rising resistance welding demand utilization in the automotive and manufacturing industries. The increased popularity owing to various beneficial properties such as suitability for high-volume and low-cost production is further aiding the market to gain traction over the forecast period.

Global Resistance Welding Products Market was valued at USD 1802.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2872.11 million by 2029 registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "Automobiles" accounts for the largest application segment in the resistance welding products market owing to its increased applications of resistance welding products in the manufacturing of vehicles. In addition to the market insights such as market value growth rate market segments geographical coverage market players and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis import/export analysis pricing analysis production consumption analysis and climate chain scenario.

Welding products are used in the welding process. Welding is a fabrication process used to join metals or thermoplastics by melting the parts with high heat. Welding professionals use welding supplies. The most common welding techniques are arc welding oxy-fuel welding laser beam welding and resistance welding. Resistance welding is the joining of metals that is accomplished by applying weight and passing current through the metal region to be joined for a period of time. Resistance welding machines are designed and built for a wide range of medical aviation and modern applications.

For more information Request a Sample Copy: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-resistance-welding-products-market

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Envois (U.S.)
voestalpine AG (Austria)
Air Liquide (France)
The Lincoln Electric Company (U.S.)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.)
HYUNDAI WELDING CO. LTD. (South Korea)
OBARA CORP (Japan)
Sandvik AB (Sweden)
Kiswel Inc. (U.S.)
Kemppi Oy. (Finland)
Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd.(India)
Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Rofin-Sinar (U.S.)
DAIHEN Corporation. (Japan)
Basiloid Products Corp.(U.S.).
RME MIDDLE EAST FZCO (UAE) and capilla GmbH (Germany)

Resistance Welding Products Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Expansion of Construction Sector

The rapid expansion of the construction sector and infrastructural development of backward areas particularly in developing economies are expected to drive the growth of the resistance welding products market. The construction industry is very diverse, encompassing activities such as infrastructure, buildings, and maintenance. Welding is mostly used in the fabrication of metal structural frameworks. Welding is used to join trusses, footers, steel I-beams, and columns that support the walls, roof, and floors of a building. For instance, the global construction sector is expected to grow to $8 trillion by 2030, according to the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a US-based technology company. As a result, the rapidly expanding construction sector propels the growth of the resistance welding products market.

High Demand Across End Users

The growing utilization of the resistance welding products across the various end user industries is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. Resistance welding's widespread adoption in the automotive for various manufacturing processes is expected to drive the resistance welding equipment market. The global market is being driven by the high utilization in the end use industries.

Resistance Welding Products Offer Various Advantages

Resistance welding has many advantages because, unlike arc and gas welding, no training is required to improve the welder's skill. It is appropriate for high-volume production of low-cost products in a short period of time. As a result of its short duration, less heat is transferred over the work piece's non-work area. Furthermore, no filler metals or consumables are required for joining or welding metal sheets and components, and the process is environmentally friendly and clean. These determinants are expected to drive the resistance welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, its suitability for high-volume and low-cost production will propel the market even further. . End-user industries prefer semi-automatic and automatic resistance welding equipment to manual resistance welding equipment due to their ease of operation and time savings. For the fabrication of pipe, tubing, and smaller structural sections, the steel industry employs semi-automatic and automatic resistance welding equipment.

For More Information on the Research Report, refer to the below links: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-resistance-welding-products-market

Resistance Welding Products Market Scope and Size:

The resistance welding products market is segmented on the basis of contactors, product, control sequence, application and level of automation. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Contactors

Mechanical Contractors
Electro-Mechanical Contractors
Electronic Contactors
Ignitron Tube Contactors
Silicon Controlled Rectifier (SCR) Contactors
Others

Product

Stick Electrodes
Solid Wires
Flux-Cored Wires
Saw Wires and Fluxes
Others

Control Sequence

Spot Sequence
Multiple Impulse (Pulsation) Sequence
Others

Application

Transportation and Automobiles
Building and Construction
Marine
Others

Level of Automation

Manual
Semi- Automatic
Automatic

Opportunities For Key Players:

Technological Advancement and Surging Trends

Furthermore, the technological advancement in welding products coupled with the surging trends of joining dissimilar and non-metallic materials extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the surging trends of joining dissimilar and non-metallic materials will further expand the future growth of the resistance welding products market.

Resistance Welding Products Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The resistance welding products market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, contactors, product, control sequence, application and level of automation as referenced above.

The countries covered in the resistance welding products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the industrial growth in emerging economics such as China and India within the region. Moreover, the substantial pace of growth in electronic industry accelerates the market growth.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the large number of automobile manufacturers in the region. The region's market is likely to be driven by rising demand for electric vehicles as a result of government laws and regulations.

Restraints/Challenges

Drawbacks of Resistance Wielding Products

Resistance welding equipment costs more than arc welding equipment. It is a major factor that may stymie the growth of the resistance welding equipment market. Resistance spot welding has low fatigue and tensile strength and restricted movement on the assembly line. These are some of the other factors impeding the growth of the resistance welding equipment market.

Requirement of High Power

The resistance welding products require a high power source to generate enough heat to melt the joint and to generate a stable arc and metal transfer, and due to ease and convenience with which the required high current at a low voltage can be obtained using a transformer, AC power is used for resistance welding.  This factor will challenge the resistance welding products market growth rate as a challenge.

This resistance welding products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the resistance welding products market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Content:

 Section 01: Executive Summary

 Section 02: Scope of The Report

 Section 03: Research Methodology

 Section 04: Introduction

 Section 05: Market Landscape

 Section 06: Market Sizing

 Section 07: Five Forces Analysis

 Section 08: Market Segmentation by Product

 Section 09: Market Segmentation by Application

 Section 10: Customer Landscape

 Section 11: Market Segmentation by End-User

 Section 12: Regional Landscape

 Section 13: Decision Framework

 Section 14: Drivers and Challenges

 Section 15: Market Trends

 Section 16: Competitive Landscape

 Section 17: Company Profiles

 Section 18: Appendix

 For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-resistance-welding-products-market

Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+ +1 888-387-2818
email us here

