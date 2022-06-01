Medical Robots Market Size-Global Industry Share, Growth, Distribution Channel and Future Outlook by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Medical Robots Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new research report titled Medical Robots Market gives a holistic view of the market from 2022 to 2029, Which Includes primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume and geographical analysis. Medical Robots market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis. All the statistical and numerical data that has been forecasted in this business report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The credible Medical Robots market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.
Global Medical Robots Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global medical robots market is growing with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 34,470.62 million by 2029 from USD 11,656.32 million in 2021.
Available Exclusive Sample of Market Report in PDF Version Download @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-robots-market
The information for every competitor Includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share, Market Trends
Companies Covered:
ARxIUM
Ekso Bionics
Capsa Healthcare
ReWalk Robotics
Renishaw plc
Hocoma
Asensus Surgical US, Inc.
Paro Robots U.S., Inc.
Yukai Engineering Inc.
Stryker
Accuray Incorporated
Corindus (A Siemens Healthineers Company)
Kuka AG
Auris Health, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)
CMR Surgical Ltd.
Stereotaxis, Inc.
InTouch Health Inc. (subsidiary of Teladoc Health, Inc.)
Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-robots-market
Segmentation Outlook:
By Type (External Large Robots, Geriatric Robot, Assistive Robots, Miniature in Vivo Robots)
By Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Bio Robotics, Non-invasive Radio Surgery Robots, Telepresence Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Sanitation and Disinfectant Robots)
By Modality (Compact, Portable)
By Components (Actuators, Sensors, Robot Controller, Patient Cart, Surgeon Console, Vision Cart, Dispensing System and Additional Products)
By Application (Research, Clinic, Pharmacy, and Others)
By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors, Others)
Table of Contents
Report Summary
Medical Robots Market Overview and Key Insights
Medical Robots Market Determinants
Medical Robots Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Medical Robots Market by Product, 2022-2029 (USD Million)
Medical Robots Market by Distribution Channel, 2018-2028 (USD Million)
Medical Robots Market by Region 2022-2029 (USD Million)
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Appendix
View Detailed Table of Content and Respective Fact and Figures about This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=laboratory-information-systems-lis-market
Market Overview
The increase in the geriatric population is propelling the market growth as it lead to greater use of robots in performing numerous task such as fetching water or food, medication reminder, cognitive training, entertainment, telepresence communication, vital signs monitoring etc.
These robots introduced to address the needs for geriatric people that include physical and medical care. Additionally, the senior population are greatly affected by chronic diseases can be the factor for growth of global medical robots market.
The increase in the use of these robotic applications in the rehabilitation centres who suffered from neurological and spinal cord injuries leads to the rising demands of exoskeleton robots in the therapy that drives the global medical robotic market.
The Report Covers
Medical Robots market value data analysis of 2022 and forecast to 2029.
Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market share.
Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.
Key companies operating in the global Medical Robots market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions is also available in the report.
Analysis of business policies by identifying the key market segmentation positioned for strong growth in the future.
Analysis of major collaborations, merger acquisitions and market expansion strategies.
Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market on the basis of consumer’s demands and preferences.
Looking for customization or if any Query reach to us @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=laboratory-information-systems-lis-market
Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies worldwide, which are further accelerating the global medical robots market:
In November 2021, Renishaw announced that an agreement was completed between them and Verisurf Software Inc., in North America. This helps company in expanding advancement of the technology and plan to support other REVO sensors.
In February 2020, Medtronic (U.S) acquired Digital Surgery, a pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence, data, and analytics. This has resulted in the expansion of Medtronic's robot-assisted surgical platform and portfolio.
Regional Analysis
The countries covered in the Global Medical Robots Market Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America is dominated the Medical Robots market because of the growing acceptance of healthcare IT and suitable incentive plans. Furthermore, many manufacturers and technologically developed healthcare organization is expected to further boost the growth of the Medical Robots market in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the Medical Robots market because of the by rising geriatric population and broad utilization of healthcare IT. Advancing countries, have advantageous opportunities such as increasing awareness about electronic healthcare record systems and their growing importance coupled with the supportive government programs and policies are expected to boost the Medical Robots market in the region during the forecast period.
Know more details visit to Market Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-robots-market
Trending Market Reports:
North America Medical Robots Market, By Type (External Large Robots, Geriatric Robot, Assistive Robots, Miniature in Vivo Robots), Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Bio Robotics, Non-invasive Radio Surgery Robots, Telepresence Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Sanitation and Disinfectant Robots), Modality (Compact, Portable), Components (Actuators, Sensors, Robot Controller, Patient Cart, Surgeon Console, Vision Cart, Dispensing System and Additional Products), Application (Research, Clinic, Pharmacy, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Europe Medical Robots Market, By Type (External Large Robots, Geriatric Robot, Assistive Robots, Miniature in Vivo Robots), Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Bio Robotics, Non-invasive Radio Surgery Robots, Telepresence Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Sanitation and Disinfectant Robots), Modality (Compact, Portable), Components (Actuators, Sensors, Robot Controller, Patient Cart, Surgeon Console, Vision Cart, Dispensing System and Additional Products), Application (Research, Clinic, Pharmacy, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors, Others), Country (U.K., Germany Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Middle East and Africa Medical Robots Market, By Type (External Large Robots, Geriatric Robot, Assistive Robots, Miniature in Vivo Robots), Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Bio Robotics, Non-invasive Radio Surgery Robots, Telepresence Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Sanitation and Disinfectant Robots), Modality (Compact, Portable), Components (Actuators, Sensors, Robot Controller, Patient Cart, Surgeon Console, Vision Cart, Dispensing System and Additional Products), Application (Research, Clinic, Pharmacy, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors, Others), Country (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Asia-Pacific Medical Robots Market, By Type (External Large Robots, Geriatric Robot, Assistive Robots, Miniature in Vivo Robots), Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Bio Robotics, Non-invasive Radio Surgery Robots, Telepresence Robots, Medical Transportation Robots, Sanitation and Disinfectant Robots), Modality (Compact, Portable), Components (Actuators, Sensors, Robot Controller, Patient Cart, Surgeon Console, Vision Cart, Dispensing System and Additional Products), Application (Research, Clinic, Pharmacy, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Third Party Distributors, Others), Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.
Contact Us
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here