Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market to Surge USD 102.97 Million by 2029 Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market is segmented on the basis of transfection method, technology, end-user, and applicationsCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market report brings together a detailed study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate future investment in the Electric Bike (E-Bike) industry. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies, and proposals for new project investments. The Electric Bike (E-Bike) report introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Electric Bike (E-Bike) industry including empowering technologies, key trends, Market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electric bike (e-bike) Market was valued at USD 47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 102.97 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Analysis:
This Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, Market share, impact of domestic and localized Market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in Market regulations, strategic Market growth analysis, Market size, category Market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed Market decision to achieve Market growth.
List of the leading companies operating in the Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market includes:
Accell Group (Netherlands)
Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
Giant Bicycles (Taiwan)
Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)
Derby Cycle (Germany)
JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD. (China)
AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD (China)
Karbon Kinetics Ltd (UK)
Solex Cycle North America Inc. (Canada)
ITALJET SPA (Italy)
GenZe (US)
A2B (London)
Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada)
Pedego Electric Bikes (US)
Riese & Müller GmbH (Germany)
Sporttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A. (Italy)
Kawasaki Motors Corp. (USA)
Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)
myStromer AG (Switzerland)
Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (US)
Recent Development
In March 2021, Cannondale had announced the launch of Adventure Neo range of commuter e-bikes. There are four variants in the Adventure Neo range, each with an alloy frame, step-through construction, and Bosch driving system with a battery ranging from 400 to 625Wh.
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
The rising adoption rate of shared micro-mobility.
The upsurge in adoption rate of shared micro-mobility will propel the growth rate of electric bike (e-bike) market. Shared micro mobility is part of the public transportation ecology. As a flexible transportation option with low operating costs and overhead, shared electric micro-mobility can augment higher-volume fixed-route transit systems by providing mobility services for multiple journeys at a lower per-traveller cost.
Strict government rules and regulations
More and more governments throughout the world are fostering the growth of the e-bike Market by circumventing tough automobile emissions standards. The goal is to clean the air by minimizing the number of harmful particles emitted by cars.
Growing environment concerns
In order to create a better and greener environment, various governments around the world are supporting safer and cleaner modes of transportation. Many governments have responded by enacting legislation that encourages and rewards frequent e-bike riders.
Furthermore, rising urbanization and increasing level of disposable income will drive Market value growth. Also, increasing government support and initiatives to increase the sale of e-bike will cushion the growth rate of electric bike (e-bike) market.
Opportunities
Emerging trend of connected e-bike
The surging trend of connected e-bike will boost new Market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Technological breakthroughs in the field of e-bikes have been made in response to the increased demand for e-bikes. Connected e-bike is an illustration of technological advancement. It uses SIM module to send as well as receive data to and from the cloud without the use of smartphone.
Moreover, the development of lightweight electrical energy storage systems and emerging new markets will influence the market's growth rate and further boost beneficial opportunities in coming years.
Restraints
The dearth of infrastructure
In rising countries, including India and Taiwan, there is currently a shortage of infrastructure, such as bike routes and bike lanes, which might be regarded a constraint for the e-bike market.
On the other hand, high cost associated with e-bike and technical limitations will hinder the electric bike (e-bike) Market growth rate. International trade policies and regulations will pose a major challenge for the market's growth rate.
Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Segmentations:
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Lithium-Ion Polymer
Nickel Metal Hydride
Lead Acid
Sealed Lead Acid
Others
Hub Motor Location
Mid Drive Hub Motor
Rear Hub Motor
Front Hub Motor
Mode
Pedal Assist
Throttle
Battery Power
Under 750W
Over 750W
Class
Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec)
Class II (Throttle)
Class III (Speed Pedelec)
Usage
City/Urban
Cruise
Mountain/Trekking Bikes
Racing
Cargo
Others
Regional Analysis for Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and Market regulation changes that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the Market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Questions Answered with this Study
Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in this market?
Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
What makes this Market feasible for long term investment?
Know value chain areas where players can create value?
How influencing factors driving the demand of this industry in next few years?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in this Market global growth?
What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in this market?
Table of Content: Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market analysis
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Electric Bike (E-Bike) industry
Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
