Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Trends and Regional Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market is growing with a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The Global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 74,674.92 million by 2029 from USD 38,363.51 million in 2021.
List of Companies Profiled in the Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Report are:
Abbott, Danaher, Cellex, AdvaCare Pharma, Access Bio, Cardinal Health, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMerieux SA, InBios International, Inc., Gnomegen LLC, QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation, Chembio Diagnostics Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Gmbh (A Subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG), PerkinElmer Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics, Fujirebio (A Subsidiary of H.U. Group), PTS Diagnostics, LamdaGen Corporation, Werfen, Nova Biomedical, Trinity Biotech, Sysmex Europe GmbH (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation), Luminex Corporation. A DiaSorin Company, MEGAKOR DIAGNOSTK GMBH
Segmentation Analysis:
The Global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market is segmented on the basis of
By Product Type (Consumables and Kits, Instruments and Others)
By Mode (Professional Rapid Diagnostic Test Product and Over-The-Counter [OTC] Rapid Diagnostic Test Product)
By Technology (PCR-Based, Flow-Through Assays, Lateral Flow Immunochromatographic Assays, Agglutination Assay, Microfluidics, Substrate Technology and Others)
By Modality (Laboratory Based Test and Non-Laboratory Based Test)
By Age Group (Adult and Pediatric)
By Test Type (Determining Confirmation, Serological Testing and Viral Sequencing)
By Approach (In-Vitro Diagnostic, Molecular Diagnostic)
By Specimen (Swab, Blood, Urine, Saliva, Sputum and Others), Application (Infectious Disease Testing, Glucose Monitoring, Cardiology Testing, Oncology Testing, Cardiometabolic Testing, Drugs-of-Abuse Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Toxicology Testing, Others)
By End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care Setting, Research and Academic Institutes and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Others)
More Information Related to TOC, Tables and Figures Can Be Provided
No. of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Report Pages: 350
No. of Tables: 220
No. of Figures: 60
Global Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Following Details Segment by Table of Contents:
Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Overview
Manufacturers Profiles
Market Competition, by Players
Market Size by Regions
North America Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Revenue by Countries
Europe Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market by Countries
Asia-Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Revenue by Countries
South America Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Revenue by Countries
Middle East and Africa Revenue Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market by Countries
Market Segment by Type, Application
Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Segment by Market Size Forecast to 2028
Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Research Findings and Conclusion
Appendix
Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Lithuania, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Rest of Africa.
The U.S. is expected to dominate the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market due to the presence of FDA-approved rapid diagnostic tests (RDT), presence of health remuneration policies, rise in infectious diseases, and rise in the elderly population. The consumables and kits segment is projected to dominate the U.S., since it's cost-effective. Germany is expected to dominate the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) in the Europe region due to untapped opportunities in Germany for rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) and the increased prevalence of cases of diabetic foot ulcers. Additionally, China is expected to dominate the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) in the Asia-Pacific region due to increased awareness regarding the treatment for infectious disease and favorable reimbursement scenarios in China
Competitive landscape is another major section of the consistent Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
On the basis of product type, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into consumables and kits, instruments, and others.
On the basis of mode, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into professional rapid diagnostic test product, and over-the-counter [OTC] rapid diagnostic test product.
On the basis of technology, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into PCR-based, flow-through assays, lateral flow immunochromatographic assays, agglutination assay, microfluidics, substrate technology, and others.
On the basis of modality, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into laboratory based test and non-laboratory based test.
On the basis of age group, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into adult and pediatric.
On the basis of test type, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into determining confirmation, serological testing, and viral sequencing.
On the basis of approach, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into in-vitro diagnostic and molecular diagnostic.
On the basis of specimen, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into swab, blood, urine, saliva, sputum, and others.
On the basis of application, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into infectious disease testing, glucose monitoring, cardiology testing, oncology testing, cardiometabolic testing, drugs-of-abuse testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, toxicology testing, and others.
On the basis of end user, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care setting, research and academic institutes, and others.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global rapid diagnostic tests (RDT) market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales, and others.
