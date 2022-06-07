Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments Forecasts 2029
Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market is expected to reach USD 3,844.4 mn, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out.
The global market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 38,541.94 million by 2029 from USD 18,699.18 million in 2021. Rising demand for non-alcoholic drinks, including fruit juices and energy drinks, thus driving the global weight loss and obesity management market growth.
Key Players of Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market
Atkins Global (U.S.)
Herbalife International of America Inc., (U.S.)
Nutrisystem Inc., (U.S.)
Abbott (U.S.)
Kellogg;s Company (U.S.)
mega Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)
Medtronic (U.S.)
Apollo Endosurgery Inc., (U.S.)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K)
Olympus (Japan)
WW International Inc., (U.S.)
Jenny Craig (U.S.)
Gold’s Gym (U.S.)
DSM (Netherlands)
Brunswick (U.S.)
Amer Sports (Finland),
Johnson Health Tech (Taiwan)
Technogym SpA (Italy)
Shaklee Corporation (U.S.)
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., (U.S.)
Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
Market Outlook and Segmentation
By Diet (Dietary Supplements, Meals, Beverages)
By Equipment (Fitness Equipment, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, Body Composition Analyzers, Surgical Equipment, Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment, Noninvasive Surgical Equipment)
By Service (Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consulting Services, Online Weight Loss Programs)
By Form (Soft Gels, Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Gummies and Jellies, Premixes, Liquids, Others), Nature (Conventional, Clean Labelled)
By Category (Prescribed, Over The Counter (OTC))
By End User Demography (Under 18 Years, 18 To 35 Years, 35 To 50 Years, Above 50 Years)
By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Stored Based)
By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Rest Of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest Of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, U.A.E, Oman, Egypt, Israel, and Rest Of Middle East And Africa)
Market Growth & Trends
Obesity has become a global problem as a result of sedentary lifestyles and poor eating habits in recent years. In 2016, approximately 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 were overweight or obese, with around 650 million children under the age of 5 being overweight or obese. Consequently, the weight loss and obesity management market will largely grow within the forecasted period.
The weight loss and obesity management market includes technologies and medications that are used to help obese or overweight patients lose weight or maintain their weight. Obesity is basically a chronic medical disorder that is generally marked by an abnormal accumulation and storage of fat in the body. The BMI (Body Mass Index) is used to calculate it (BMI). The drugs, nutritional supplements, weight reduction surgery and exercise are some of the ways utilized to treat weight loss and obesity.
The surge in the number of obesity cases among population globally is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Moreover, obesity further impacts health in several ways such and increase the risks of chronic diseases (such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, osteoarthritis, obstructive sleep apnea, certain types of cancer and depression, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes), leading to decline in the life expectancy, which is also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.
Table of Content – Major Key Points
Overview
Executive summary
Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Startup Companies Scenario
Weight Loss and Obesity Management - Industry Market Entry Scenario
Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Forces
Strategic analysis
Weight Loss and Obesity Management - By Segmentation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Industry / Segment Competition landscape
Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market - Key Company List by Country
Company Analysis
Appendix
Methodology
The market studies, insights and analysis keeps marketplace clearly into the focus. It provides the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The data not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products.
The report answers questions such as:
What is the market size, market share and forecast of the Market?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market trends during the forecast period?
Which are the products/segmentation/applications/key areas to invest in over the forecast period (2022-2029) in the Market?
What is the competitive landscape for opportunities in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market analysis?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Forecast?
What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Market?
Key Findings
In October 2020, Meticore has introduced a new weight-loss product for both men and women. The supplement aids in metabolism enhancement by raising the temperature of interior cells, resulting in metabolism regeneration. Six high-quality plant-based nutrients and herbal extracts are combined with Meticore tablets to create the mix.
Post Covid-19 Impact on Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market
The weight loss and obesity management market was largely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The imposition of the lockdown and social distancing restrictions to curb the COVID-19 outbreak , led to supply chain disruptions, stifling business growth, technology event cancellations, suspensions of new developments and has affected the overall production and sales, which harmed the market growth, but with increase in online sales and online programs the market growth was moderate. Moreover, the automation technologies are now being used in industrial operations to reduce employee density. During the epidemic, attention has switched to autonomous materials movement, predictive maintenance using IoT and AI, and automation upgrades in repetitive processes such as assembly lines.
However, around 88% of companies have encouraged their employees to work from home, resulting in a significant decrease in people's physical activity, resulting in weight gain and related problems, which is expected to propel the global weight loss and obesity management market growth over the forecast period. Also, the manufacturers are focusing on various developments and innovations, market trends and other expansion strategies which will accelerate the growth of the market.
