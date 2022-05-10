Electric Vehicles Market 2022 | Worth 106.6 Million Units by 2027 | CAGR of 41.8% by 2027

Electric Vehicles Market Share Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global electric vehicles market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global electric vehicles market reached a volume of 12.7 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 106.6 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 41.8% during 2022-2027. Electric vehicles (EVs) refer to the self-propelling, electrically-charged automobiles that are utilized for transporting passengers and goods. They are charged by self-charging devices, such as turbochargers, and regenerative braking systems that can convert kinetic energy into electrical energy. Electric vehicles are powered by large traction battery packs present at charging stations. The most common types of EVs available are battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), etc. Compared with the traditionally utilized automobiles, EVs minimize the dependency on oil and are more economical to operate.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-vehicles-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Electric Vehicles Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for fuel-efficient automobiles across the globe is one of the primary factors bolstering the electric vehicles market. In addition to this, the rising concerns towards the detrimental environmental effects of greenhouse gas emissions are further driving the market growth. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies aimed at encouraging sustainable development is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, numerous key market players are focusing on developing advanced technologies to produce zero- and low-emission vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency and soundless operations, which is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, various improvements in battery capacities and the expanding investments in building public charging infrastructures are projected to fuel the electric vehicles market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/33r8mYy

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market with some of the top electric vehicles companies being

• Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

• BYD Auto

• Chery

• Daimler AG

• Ford Motor Company

• Geely

• General Motors

• Honda Motor Company

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Nissan

• Renault

• SAIC Motor

• Tesla Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation

• Volkswagen

Market Breakup by Component:

• Battery Cells & Packs

• On-Board Charger

• Fuel Stack

Market Breakup by Charging Type:

• Slow Charging

• Fast Charging

Market Breakup by Propulsion Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Electric Vehicles Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Research Reports:

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/562845382/rolling-stock-market-2022-global-size-manufacturers-share-price-trends-industry-growth-and-report-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563825084/microinsurance-market-to-reach-us-111-84-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-1

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563825276/pea-protein-market-to-reach-us-1-802-million-by-2027-cagr-of-13-6

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/563827450/mushroom-market-to-reach-us-86-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-6-5

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564876603/logistics-market-2022-share-size-industry-trends-overview-analysis-by-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564876920/smart-bathroom-market-report-2022-size-growth-and-forecast-by-2027

• https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568688980/skin-care-products-market-2022-2027-global-size-share-analysis-growth-rate-key-players-demand-and-report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.