Skin Care Products Market 2022-2027 | Global Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Players, Demand, and Report

Skin Care Products Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global skin care products market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 145.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 192.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.03% during 2022-2027. Skincare products are those products that support skin integrity, enhance appearance, and relieve skin conditions. They assist in improving the quality and health of the skin while providing nourishment. They are widely used for several purposes, such as cleansing, hydrating, moisturizing, and others. These products generally include cleansers, moisturizers, facial scrubs, masks and packs, oils and serum, special creams, among others.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Skin Care Products Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the personal care industry. In line with this, new product launches and various innovations in the skincare products, such as the advent of organic personal care products, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding skin health among individuals in developed and developing economies is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, shifting lifestyle patterns and the inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rapid expansion of online e-commerce platforms for skincare products and the widespread usage of unique and specialty ingredients by manufacturers in skincare products are catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for anti-aging skincare products for youthful skin and product variants enriched with vitamin C, vitamin E, collagen and retinol is favorably impacting the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• The Estée Lauder Companies.

• Unilever PLC/NV

• New Avon Company

• L’OREAL S.A.

• Kao Group

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Shiseido Co., Ltd.

• Beiersdorf AG

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

• Face Cream

o Skin Brightening Cream

o Anti-Aging Cream

o Sun Protection Cream

• Body Lotion

o Mass Body Care

o Premium Body Care

o Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

• Chemical

• Natural

Breakup by Gender:

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Beauty Parlours and Salons

• Multi Branded Retail Stores

• Online

• Exclusive Retail Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

