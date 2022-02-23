Pea Protein Market to Reach US$ 1,802 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 13.6%

Pea Protein Market

The global market reached a value of US$ 844 Million in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 1,802 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pea Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global pea protein market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global pea protein market reached a value of US$ 844 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,802 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2022-2027. Pea protein represents a high-quality protein primarily derived from yellow peas. It is a rich source of various essential nutrients, such as arginine, iron, magnesium, branch-chained amino acids, etc., that assist in improving physical strength, regulating weight, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, mitigating the risk of chronic diseases, etc. Furthermore, pea protein is available in several forms, including bar, powder, milk, etc., and generally has a neutral taste. As a result, pea protein finds wide-ranging applications across the food and beverage (F&B) industry as an additive, dietary supplement, and dairy protein substitute.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pea-protein-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Pea Protein Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of vegan and vegetarian diets among health-conscious individuals is one of the key factors driving the pea protein market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from animal-based proteins towards plant-based alternatives that can be easily digested by the body without any bloating are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of pea protein as a suitable alternative for people who suffer from lactose intolerance or gluten allergy is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating disposable incomes and the rising health and wellness expenditures of consumers are escalating the demand for pea protein in sports nutrition products, which is also propelling the global market. Apart from this, the elevating popularity of weight management solutions is anticipated to fuel the pea protein market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pea-protein-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing

• Nutri-Pea Limited

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd

• Sotexpro SA

• The Scoular Company

• Naturz Organics

• Fenchem

• Glanbia Plc

Breakup by Product Type:

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Textured

Breakup by Application:

• Dietary Supplements

• Bakery Products

• Meat Substitutes

• Beverages

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Pea Protein Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also Read:

https://medium.com/@abhi.imarc/green-cement-market-2021-26-key-players-analysis-size-share-trends-report-96bb88dec836

https://medium.com/@abhi.imarc/smart-tv-market-2021-26-key-players-analysis-size-share-trends-report-c43f649d64d5

https://medium.com/@abhi.imarc/carbon-black-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast-66de260cefe9

https://medium.com/@abhi.imarc/vaccine-market-2021-2026-growth-size-share-trends-outlook-and-forecast-802138b6d798

https://medium.com/@abhi.imarc/smoothies-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-report-dfe07aeeff2a

https://medium.com/@abhi.imarc/algorithmic-trading-market-2021-2026-share-size-growth-key-players-and-forecast-report-9451f5cdb019

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.