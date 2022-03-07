Smart Bathroom Market Report 2022: Size, Growth and Forecast by 2027

Smart Bathroom Market

The smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.51% by 2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global smart bathroom market size.

The global smart bathroom market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.51% during 2022-2027. Smart bathrooms include automated plumbing systems that can be controlled remotely via smartphones and tablets. They comprise of numerous environment-friendly solutions and advanced technological hardware, including touchless faucets, sensor-enabled soap dispensers, automated cistern systems, centralized HVAC, etc. Additionally, smart bathrooms provide various benefits, including enhanced convenience, increased energy efficiency, flexible environment for disabled and geriatric users, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Smart Bathroom Market Trends:

The growing number of modern housing projects and home remodeling activities are among the key factors bolstering the smart bathroom market across the globe. Besides this, the escalating demand for smart bathroom systems on account of rising consumer awareness towards health, hygiene, and energy conservation is also driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of smart bathrooms across residential and non-residential establishments is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising need for the transformation of conventional homes into smart homes is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the development of advanced bathroom variants, such as those integrated with voice assistants, is anticipated to stimulate the smart bathroom market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Duravit

• Jaquar

• Kohler

• LIXIL Group

• TOTO

• American Standard Brands

• Bradley Corporation

• Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

• Cleveland Faucet Group

• Delta Faucet Company

• Grohe

• Jacuzzi

• Novellini

• Pfister

• Roca Saniatrio

• Sloan Valve

Breakup by Product:

• Touchless Faucets

• Smart Toilets

• Touchless Soap Dispenser

• Touchless Cisterns

• Hand Dryers

• Smart Windows

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Non-Residential

• Residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

