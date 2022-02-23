Microinsurance Market to Reach US$ 111.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.1%

Microinsurance Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global microinsurance market size.

The global microinsurance market reached a value of US$ 78.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 111.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Microinsurance represents the coverage offered to low-income households with limited income access and low-valued assets. It covers several property risks against crops, cattle, fire, etc., and merges multiple small financial units into a more massive structure. Microinsurance provides a cushion against unexpected losses and exorbitant interest rates charged by unorganized money lenders. It assists individuals belonging to the financially weaker society by formulating a tailored plan with minimum premiums and offering compensation for illness, injury, disabilities, and death.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Microinsurance Market Trends:

The expanding insurance sector across the globe and growing access to financial services among all classes of society are some of the key factors driving the microinsurance market. Additionally, continuous advancements, such as peer-to-peer models and other consumer-friendly insurance models, are further propelling the market growth. Besides this, these new trends offer access to flexible products and an end-to-end digital experience ensuring transparency between the service provider and insurance taker. In addition to this, several products are becoming digitally available, and microinsurance policies have gained preference amongst individuals in higher-income segments. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the microinsurance market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Provider:

• Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

• Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

Breakup by Product Type:

• Property Insurance

• Health Insurance

• Life Insurance

• Index Insurance

• Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

• Others

Breakup by Model Type:

• Partner Agent Model

• Full-Service Model

• Provider Driven Model

• Community-Based/Mutual Model

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

