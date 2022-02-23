Mushroom Market to Reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 6.5%

Mushroom Market

The global market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global mushroom market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mushroom-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Mushroom Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the major factors driving the global mushroom market is the growing food and beverage industry and the increase in health consciousness among consumers. Besides this, the rising adoption of vegan dietary patterns is influencing the popularity of edible mushrooms as a meat substitute across the globe. Furthermore, the demand from the pharmaceutical industry is supporting the market growth on account of the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antitumor properties of mushrooms. Apart from this, market players have been improving mushroom packaging methods by developing humidity-controlled materials to prevent water from condensing on mushrooms and thereby extend their shelf life. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increased consumption of organic food products, and the rising consumer expenditure capacities, are further propelling the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mushroom-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

• Bonduelle Fresh Europe

• Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

• Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

• Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

• OKECHAMP S.A.

• Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

• The Mushroom Company

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

• Button Mushroom

• Shiitake Mushroom

• Oyster Mushroom

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Fresh Mushroom

• Canned Mushroom

• Dried Mushroom

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Grocery Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food Processing Industry

• Food Service Sector

• Direct Consumption

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Mushroom Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also Read:

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organic-dairy-market-in-china-2022-2027-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-flexible-packaging-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-recycled-plastics-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/japan-cross-laminated-timber-clt-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/china-toys-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-eyewear-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-america-hand-sanitizer-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gcc-online-grocery-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-online-grocery-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

• https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-hand-sanitizer-market-2021-2026-size-share-trends-growth-outlook-price-key-players-industry-analysis-and-research-report-2022-02-03

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.