Logistics Market 2022: Share, Size, Industry Trends, Overview, Analysis by 2027

Logistics Market

The logistics market reached a value of US$ 4.92 Trillion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics market size.

The global logistics market reached a value of US$ 4.92 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Logistics represents the process of planning and coordinating resources from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This process offers effective and efficient transportation along with the storage of goods and services. Some of the common components of logistics include inventory management, material handling, warehousing, inbound and outbound transportation, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The elevating levels of globalization and the growing number of trade agreements are among the primary factors driving the global logistics market. In addition to this, the emerging trend of internet retailing and online shopping is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of several initiatives by government bodies aimed at promoting international trade activities is fueling the demand for logistics to facilitate import and export activities. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements, including the integration of biometrics, GPS tracking, automated material handling equipment, etc., with logistics services, are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce industry and the elevating number of warehouses as well as storage facilities, are further projected to propel the logistics market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top logistics companies being

• J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• CEVA Logistics

• FedEx Corp.

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• Kenco Group Inc.

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Americold Logistics, LLC

• DSV Panalpina A/S

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Seaways

• Railways

• Airways

Breakup by Model Type:

• 2 PL

• 3 PL

• 4 PL

Breakup by End-use:

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food And Beverages

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-market

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

