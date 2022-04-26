Automotive V2X Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Analysis 2021-2026

Automotive V2X Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Automotive V2X Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global automotive V2X market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during 2021-2026.

Automotive vehicle to everything (V2X) refers to a vehicular communication system that facilitates real-time sharing of data between users. It is utilized to convey important information regarding road conditions, collisions, weather and traffic. It includes vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-home (V2H), vehicle-to-network (V2N), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P). It assists in improving road management, safety, traffic efficiency and avoiding road accidents, injuries and collisions.

Market Trends:

The global automotive V2X market is primarily being driven by the widespread adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles for reduced travel time, fuel consumption, and enhanced safety. Moreover, the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers and the increasing demand for advanced features, such as collision warning and lane-keeping assists systems, are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including various technological advancements, such as the integration of 5G technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in automobiles for high-speed communication and enhanced network connectivity, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Breakup by Communication:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Breakup by Connectivity:

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Communication

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Autotalks Ltd

Capgemini SE

Continental AG

HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics.

