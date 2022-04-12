Immunoglobulin Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global immunoglobulin market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Immunoglobulin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global immunoglobulin market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, are glycoprotein molecules formed by plasma cells or white blood cells (WBCs). They help identify and bind foreign antigens, such as viruses or bacteria and prevent the spread of infections to other parts of the body. As a result, they are used in the treatment of various neurological and immunological diseases worldwide.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food products is leading to numerous medical conditions around the world. This, in confluence with the proven efficiency of immunoglobulins as an effective treatment for immune disorders, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic medical ailments like myeloma, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, technological advancements in purification techniques are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, numerous research and development (R&D) activities by medical researchers to develop advanced and effective products are expected to drive the market.

Breakup by Product:

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

Breakup by Application:

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Others

Breakup by Mode of Delivery:

Intravenous Mode of Delivery

Subcutaneous Mode of Delivery

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Baxter international Inc.

Biotest AG

CSL Limited

Grifols S.A

Kedrion S.p.A

LFB SA

Octapharma AG

Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

