Thermal Management Technologies Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Thermal Management Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global thermal management technologies market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Thermal management technologies are used to monitor, control, and regulate temperatures generated by devices in electrical enclosures. They rely on several substrates within the circuitry for efficient heat dissipation,which aids in improving reliability and preventing premature failure of electronic devices. As a result, they find applications in data centers, consumer electronics, and automobiles across the globe.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the electronics industry,along with the escalating demand for miniaturized devices with effective thermal management solutions in consumer electronics, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of thermal management technologies in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as cool chips, cold plates, heat vapor chambers, and jet impingement mechanisms, are bolstering the market growth. Moreover, leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced thermal management technologies that help minimize fuel consumption, increase mileage, provide optimal safety, and enhance the comfort level of passengers.

Breakup by Product:

Hardware

Software

Interface

Substrates

Breakup by Application:

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Cooling Technologies Inc.

Autoneum Holding AG

Gentherm Inc.

Heatex Inc. (Madison Industries)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Laird Thermal Systems Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Thermal Management Technologies.

