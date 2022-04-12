3D Cell Culture Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global 3D cell culture market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “3D Cell Culture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global 3D cell culture market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

A three-dimensional (3D) cell culture refers to an in vitro technique used for growing biological cells in an artificially created environment. It offers an advanced and vigorous platform for analyzing complex biological processes and mimicking the activity, structure, and microenvironment of the in-vivo tissues. As a result, it finds applications in stem cell therapies, drug screening, regenerative medicine, neuroscience, cancer research, and cell biology.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to chronic medical disorders, represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the increasing demand for personalized medicines among patients is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the growing need for effective alternatives to animal testing, along with the development of microfluidics-based 3D cell cultures with enhanced cell viability, proliferation, and differentiation, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology are anticipated to propel market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Scaffold-Based Platforms

Scaffold-Free Platforms

Microchips

Bioreactors

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Others

Breakup by End User:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3D Biotek LLC

Advanced Biomatrix Inc.

Avantor Inc.

CN Bio Innovations Limited

Corning Incorporated

Emulate Inc.

InSphero AG

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Promocell GmbH

Synthecon Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

