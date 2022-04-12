Contact Lenses Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global contact lenses market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Contact Lenses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global contact lenses market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Contact lenses are thin, curved lenses worn on the tear films of the eye to correct refractive defects of vision. They also aid in improving the vision of individuals with myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, and astigmatism. They are usually available with a prescription from an ophthalmologist to prevent future complications, such as vision loss or blindness, inflammation, and infections.

Market Trends:

As vision becomes weaker with age, the growing geriatric population is positively influencing the demand for contact lenses for vision correction. Besides this, the increasing participation of individuals in sports and other physical activities is catalyzing the need for contact lenses to reduce the risk of eye injury and provide better compatibility with safety gear. Furthermore, the introduction of special lenses to slow the progression of hyperopia and treat keratoconus and other corneal irregularities in children is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, increasing investments by leading market players in manufacturing ultraviolet (UV) inhibiting lenses and colored lenses for cosmetic purposes are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Breakup by Material:

Gas Permeable

Silicone Hydrogel

Hybrid

Others

Breakup by Design:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Daily Disposable

Disposable

Frequently Replacement

Traditional

Breakup by Application:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Prosthetic

Lifestyle-oriented

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

E-commerce

Eye Care Practitioners

Retail Stores

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Carl Zeiss AG

Contamac Holdings Limited

EssilorLuxottica SA

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Menicon Co. Ltd.

SEED Co. Ltd.

SynergEyes

The Cooper Companies Inc.

