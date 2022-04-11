Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global building integrated photovoltaics market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global building integrated photovoltaics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026.

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) refer to dual-purpose materials used in building roofs, skylights, and facades. Also known as solar panels, BIPVs serve as the outer layer of a structure and generate electricity for on-site use and exporting to the grid. In recent years, BIPVs have gained traction as they help reduce the incremental cost of PV systems and eliminate the costs and design issues for separate mounting systems by integrating them in the initial construction phase. Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global building integrated photovoltaics market is primarily driven by the increasing environmental awareness toward the various benefits offered by BIPVs. These systems provide savings in material and electricity costs, as well as help reduce pollution. They enhance the architectural appeal of the building, as they can be employed to camouflage unattractive and degraded building exteriors. Governments of different nations are adopting initiatives to promote energy conservation and implement BIPVs in housing, commercial, and industrial infrastructures. In addition to this, there have been several technological advancements, such as the introduction of automated BIPVs components. Furthermore, the integration of solar energy solutions for energy conservation is providing a positive impact on the market growth. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation: Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Product Type

Polycrystalline

Thin Film

Other

Breakup by Application

Roof

Facades

Glass

Other

Breakup by End Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ankara Solar AS

Ertex Solartechnik GmbH

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd

Hermans Techniglaz

ISSOL sa

Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd

NanoPV Solar Inc.

Polysolar

Sphelar Power Corporation

VIASOLIS,etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

