Manufacturing Analytics Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Scope and Analysis 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Manufacturing Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global manufacturing analytics market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Manufacturing analytics collects and manipulates large amounts of data to achieve actionable insights in real-time. It relies on edge computing, predictive and big data analytics, industrial internet of things (IIoT), machine learning (ML), and to enable smarter, scalable factory solutions. Nowadays, manufacturing analytics is widely implemented across different industry verticals to ensure quality, enhance performance, increase yield, reduce costs, and optimize supply chains.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global manufacturing analytics market is primarily driven by emerging automation trends in industrial processes and the growing volume of data. Manufacturing analytics help companies increase overall productivity and profitability. Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has resulted in supply chain disruptions and the temporary closure of various manufacturing units due to the imposition of lockdown by various governing agencies. This has prompted manufacturing entities across the globe to deploy smart manufacturing analytics solutions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to witness positive growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Predictive Maintenance

Inventory Management

Supply Chain Optimization

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Alteryx Inc.

General Electric

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

TIBCO Software Inc.

Wipro Limited

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

