Indoor Farming Technology Market 2020 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting

The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of consuming high-quality and fresh organic food products is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Forecast to 2027”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Indoor Farming Technology market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The global Indoor Farming Technology market will be worth USD 62.67 Billion by 2027. The growth of this market can be the rising demand for health-conscious consumers for high-quality and fresh organic foods. The rising incidence of chronic diseases among consumers has shifted their preferences towards high-quality organic food as they are more nutritious, healthier, and safer. Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies and the increasing purchasing power of the consumers is driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market. Growing initiatives to develop an independent farming technique having less impact on climate is anticipated to fuel the development of the indoor farming system.

Key players in the market include Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting, Netafim, Illumitex, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Logiqs B.V., Freight Farms, Signify, BrightFarms, and American Hydroponics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Indoor Farming Technology on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based)

Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems

Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based)

Glass or poly greenhouses

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Hybrid

Soil-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Herbs & microgreens

Fruits & Vegetables

Flower & ornamentals

Others

Key Findings from the Report:

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production.

The Hardware segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing need to protect the crops from severe climatic conditions and maintain optimum growth conditions is expected to drive the hardware solutions' growth.

Indoor vertical farms are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for health-conscious consumers for high-quality organic crops has increased the adoption of indoor vertical farms.

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook of Indoor Farming Technology Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

