Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities 2028

Increased adoption of gamification in cognitive assessment is a major factor expected to continue to drive growth of the cognitive assessment

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cognitive assessment and training market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 20.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing awareness regarding the advantages of maintaining good brain fitness is among some of the key factors driving growth of the cognitive assessment and training market. Cognitive assessment and training is not limited to adults, and is also a tool for use with children with learning disabilities such as dyslexia. Cognitive assessment and training tools have been in use for older individuals among the population suffering from vision and dementia problems.

Rising popularity of gamification is propelling growth of the market to a significant extent. Feedback on gamification from candidates, employers, and psychologists has been very positive and game features are being incorporated into cognitive tasks without undermining data quality, scientific value, and intervention effects, thereby improving participant engagement. Game-based assessments such as psychometric tests are used in the hiring process to assess a candidate’s skills. However, unlike various aptitude tests, these assessments are quick and engaging due to the game format.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Cognitive Assessment and Training industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Cognitive Assessment and Training market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Cognitive Assessment and Training market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Cognitive Assessment and Training industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Quest Diagnostics, BrainWare, MeritTrac, Cambridge Cognition, Pearson, MedAvante-ProPhase, Cogstate, Winterlight Labs, Philips, and Signant Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive assessment and training market on the basis of component, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Assessment

Data Management

Data Analysis and Reporting

Cognitive Training

Others (Rater Training, Concussion Management, and Screening Solutions)

Services

Training and Support

Consulting

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Trials

Learning

Research

Others (Diagnostics, Recruitment and Patient Engagement)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Corporate

Others (Sports and Government & Defense)

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2021, Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their entering into partnership, which enabled the addition of objective brain health data to the former’s concussion management program. Shift Concussion Management Guelph, which is the founder of ‘Shift Concussion Management Program’, joined VoxNeuro’s growing clinical network as a test center and treatment provider in Southern Ontario, Canada. VoxNeuro provides the world’s first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond a diagnosis.

Among the application segments, the clinical trials segment accounted for largest share in 2020. Identification and assessment of cognitive changes and ability to diagnose and reduce the chance of developing brain disease in a patient are features that are resulting in development of new solutions and programs and driving revenue growth of this segment.

Clinical trial data solutions company, ERT, partnered with Cogstate in August 2020 to expand its capabilities in its electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) tool. ERT is focusing on improving the safety and efficacy of eCOA with digital cognitive endpoint measurement in clinical trials and at-home testing.

