Healthcare IT Integration Market Trends 2020 Demand, Industry Size, Share, CAGR Status, Future Scope and Forecast 2027

Rising demand for remote patient monitoring and increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry driving the healthcare IT integration market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach value of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027. During the forecast period, the global healthcare IT integration market is expected to expand significantly, owing to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of telehealth and e-health applications in the healthcare industry is projected to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Healthcare IT Integration market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Healthcare IT Integration market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, services, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Medical Device Integration

Integration Engines

Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Training

Implementation

Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinic Integration

Radiology Integration

Lab Integration

Hospital Integration

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Clinics

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Leidos Holdings, Inc. declared that it had signed a contract to acquire 1901 Group LLC. The acquisition would improve Leidos' role in the digital modernization industry and strengthen its capabilities for fast-paced markets of cloud and IT service.

The integration engine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. An integration engine is a healthcare integration platform that enables the functionality of care delivery for organizations. Integration engines aim to streamline the healthcare system from interfaces to business processes and operational practices.

The implementation segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of medical device integration in the healthcare sector

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Healthcare IT Integration market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2016-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Healthcare IT Integration market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Healthcare IT Integration market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Healthcare IT Integration market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Healthcare IT Integration Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Healthcare IT Integration Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Healthcare IT Integration Market By Service Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Healthcare IT Integration Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Healthcare IT Integration Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Healthcare IT Integration Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

