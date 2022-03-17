Deep Learning Chip Market Is Booming Worldwide by Share, Trends, Size, Growth, Demand, Segments and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of quantum computing and growing implementation of deep learning chips for robotics are some key factors driving market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead.

Lack of skilled professionals to manage Artificial Intelligence and fully automated systems at the same time is expected to hamper growth of the global deep learning chip market over the forecast period.

To get a sample copy of the global Deep Learning Chip market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/512

The latest research report named ‘Global Deep Learning Chip Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Deep Learning Chip market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Google LLC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Xilinx, Inc.

Global Deep Learning Chip Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Deep Learning Chip market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Deep Learning Chip market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Deep Learning Chip market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Deep Learning Chip industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

To receive a sample copy of the report at an incredibly discounted rate, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/512

Global Deep Learning Chip Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Deep Learning Chip market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type, technology, end-use, and region.

Chip Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

System-In-Package (SIP)

System-On-Chip (SoC)

Multi-Chip Module

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/512

Key Highlights of Report

Applications of graphics processing unit (GPU) to develop deep learning chip has been increasing as GPU can simultaneously compute, and this is a key factor driving revenue growth of the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the system-in-package (SIP) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising adoption to develop deep learning chips as system-in-package offers benefits such as at the level of printed circuit board (PCB).

In terms of market share, the consumer electronics segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to rising implementation of Artificial Intelligence in consumer electronics devices.

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/512

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market

Needle Coke Market

Tissue Imaging Market

Mobility as a Service Market

Electronic Skin Patches Market

Wound Care Market

Greenhouse Film Market

Drug Screening Market

Mice Model Market

Green Mining Market

Micro Mobility Market

Food Safety Testing System Market

Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems Market

Decorative Concrete Market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

Waterproofing Systems Market

Interventional Oncology Devices Market

Insulation Materials Market

IR Spectroscopy Market

Near-Infrared Imaging Market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-deep-learning-chip-market