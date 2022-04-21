Medical Tricorder Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease and COVID-19 outbreak are some key factors driving global medical tricorder market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled Global Medical Tricorder Market Forecast to 2028.

The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Medical Tricorder market.

The global medical tricorder market size reached USD 3.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period. Rising incidence of chronic diseases, as well as COVID-19 pandemic, are propelling global medical tricorder market revenue growth forward. Increasing private investments for development of advanced medical equipment that is quite similar to medical tricorders is also expected to propel revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Need for outpatient treatment and monitoring has increased significantly following the outbreak of COVID-19. Self-diagnosing equipment has become more popular as people are becoming more aware regarding them. Non-emergency hospital appointments, such as routine checkups and unnecessary treatments, have been rescheduled. Government regulators have also promoted medical tricorder device business in order to minimize flow of patients to hospitals and offer additional bed facilities for COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for specific patient monitoring and diagnostic equipment in April 2020, in order to increase accessibility of treatments and monitoring during COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, COVID-19 had a positive influence on medical tricorder industry and is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

The report also studies the key companies of the Medical Tricorder market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some major companies in the market include QuantuMDx Group Ltd, Scanadu Inc., Cloud DX Inc., Basil Leaf Technologies, LLC, Fujikura Ltd., Basler AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ibis Biosciences, Inc., Aidar Health, Inc., and Shenzhen Creative Industry Co., Ltd.

The report further divides the Medical Tricorder market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Medical Tricorder market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical tricorder on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fiber Optic Camera

USB Camera

Corded

Wireless

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monitoring

Diagnosis

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Monitoring segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as patients are becoming more aware regarding hazards related to their lifestyles

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to high demand for outpatient treatments. In addition, cost-effective services and shorter staying times are some of the factors driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in North America is driven by an increase in patient pool and need for advanced technologies for diagnosing patient\'s health conditions.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Medical Tricorder market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Medical Tricorder market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Medical Tricorder market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Medical Tricorder industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Medical Tricorder market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Medical Tricorder Market by 2028?

