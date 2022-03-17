Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size, Growth, Trends, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Business Scenario 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automated technologies to handle multiple laboratory research activities is a key factor driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory automation systems are playing a key role in optimizing and maximizing the accuracy of laboratory test results and reducing human errors, while simultaneously ensuring that tests are conducted fast and efficiently. These systems also enable laboratories to deliver more accurate reports and generates data faster which ensures actionable data is available on short notice and for proper review.

A key factor driving increasing demand for laboratory automation systems is that adoption helps laboratories to reduce manual efforts and work, as automation solutions can finish many testing processes that would otherwise require a considerable amount of manual effort and time. Moreover, automation systems optimize and improve productivity ratio of labs and significantly decrease costs that may arise due to wastage. The application of automation systems has also led to a significant increase in the productivity of drug discovery processes. These systems can operate for long hours with minimal monitoring and instruction. They also allow more time for researchers to focus on core tasks and reduce need for repetitive tasks.

The latest research report named ‘Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.

Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Laboratory Automation Systems market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Tecan launched Rapid EZ DNA-Seq library preparation kit, which is an end-to-end solution for PCR-free generation of NGS libraries in just 2.5 hours. The kit uses Tecan’s robust enzymatic DNA fragmentation and DimerFree library construction technologies, which eliminates the need for tedious optimization regardless of input amount.

In August 2019, Agilent acquired BioTek Instruments. The acquisition helped Agilent to expand its presence and expertise in cell analysis as well as create a robust position in large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. Key driving factors include rising focus on laboratory research and increasing funding by investors and international organizations.

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market. Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

