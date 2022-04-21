Smart Indoor Garden Market Trends 2021 Demand, Growth Status, Top Manufacturers Analysis, CAGR Status, Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness about smart indoor gardening and expansion of the construction sector are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global smart indoor garden market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Smart Indoor Garden Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Smart Indoor Garden industry for the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The global smart indoor garden market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various key factors such as increase in construction activities in developing countries such as India and China and growing novelty and rising popularity of indoor gardening and available systems are factors driving global smart indoor garden market revenue growth.

Smart indoor garden systems allow growing of plants such as herbs, strawberries, and flowers faster in a controlled environment, and without the use of pesticides, plant hormones, or potentially harmful chemicals and substances. Smart indoor garden combines small farming units with upgraded technologies to provide effective gardening solutions. Biodegradable plant capsules, growth sensors, self-watering systems, nutrition devices, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, humidifiers, and other components are part of a smart indoor garden system. Smart air purifiers are also included in an indoor garden, and helps plants to improve their natural phytoremediation effectiveness by inhibiting microbial growth, fine particles, and odors. Smart indoor gardens are increasingly becoming popular in homes, retail stores, and hospitality sector.

The report also studies the key companies of the Smart Indoor Garden market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some major companies in the market include Agrilution Systems Gmb, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, Click & Grow LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo Inc., SproutsIO Inc., BrightFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., and Metropolis Farms Inc.

The report further divides the Smart Indoor Garden market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Smart Indoor Garden market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart indoor garden market on the basis of type, crop type, technology, growing system, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Floor Garden

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology

Others

Growing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In May 2020, US-based Niwa invented a smartphone-controlled growing system, which is a completely linked growing system that uses a mix of hardware and software to aid plant growth.

Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing tendency of growing healthy vegetables at home with the help of smart indoor gardening techniques.

Smart sensing technology segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust adoption of various smart sensing technologies in smart indoor garden systems.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Smart Indoor Garden market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Smart Indoor Garden market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2030.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Smart Indoor Garden market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Smart Indoor Garden industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Smart Indoor Garden market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Smart Indoor Garden Market by 2030?

