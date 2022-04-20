5G in Aviation Market can Touch USD 9.98 Billion by 2028 | Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factors and Future Outlook
Surge in usage of smart devices and Internet of Things in airports is a key factor driving growth of global 5G in aviation market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global 5G in Aviation market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the 5G in Aviation market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
The global 5G in aviation market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.3% in 2028. Market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by increasing demand for faster Internet speeds and surge in usage of smart devices. Rising focus on newer technologies such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost efficiency and improve passenger experience in air travel are other key factors expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.
5G will facilitate deployment of more advanced technologies such as wireless temperature sensors, in-flight entertainment, and quicker luggage tracking with biometric passenger verification, among others. It will also allow more passengers to stream high-bandwidth content simultaneously. It will also make the experience more seamless between taxi, home, aircraft cabin, and airport terminal, which will continue to drive adoption of 5G in aviation market.
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others.
Key players in the market include
Nokia Corporation, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Huawei, Cisco Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Aeromobile Communications, Intelsat, Ericsson, ONEWEB, and Smartsky Networks.
Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in aviation market on the basis of communication infrastructure, technology, end-use, and region:
Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small Cells
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)
Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)
Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
5G Infrastructure for Airport
Healthcare Air Traffic Control/Air Traffic Management
Agriculture Passenger, Cargo & Baggage
Automotive Demand for 5G Infrastructure for Airport
Retail Communication & Security
Smart Connected Airports
5G Infrastructure for Aircraft
Drone Operations
Flight Operations
Connected Aircrafts
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Highlights from the Report
In February 2020, Nokia deployed 5G private wireless network for virtual inspection trial for Lufthansa Technik, which is a global provider of technical aircraft services.
The hyper fast 5G network will eliminate the need for customers to physically attend servicing by allowing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor. This application leverages the usage of fast secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve productivity, operational efficiency, and service.
Small cells make use of short-range, low power wireless transmission systems that cover small proximity areas. Small cells have the ability to handle high data rates for mobile and broadband consumers, for IoT, and high densities of low-power & low-speed devices. This feature makes it ideal for 5G rollout that ensures ultra-speed and latencies in millisecond range.
Key Benefits of Buying the Global 5G in Aviation Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global 5G in Aviation Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global 5G in Aviation Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global 5G in Aviation Market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 5G in Aviation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. 5G in Aviation Market By Communication Infrastructure Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. 5G in Aviation Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. 5G in Aviation Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. 5G in Aviation Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
