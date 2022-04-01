Agriculture Technology as a Service Market To Witness Explosive Growth By 2028 | IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Trimble
Rising need to increase global food production owing to rapidly increasing global population is a key factor driving market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency.
Growing preference towards drone farming, smart livestock monitoring, autonomous-farming machinery, and smart-building and -equipment management are other key factors boosting demand for services related to agriculture technologies. Increasing utilization of smart crop monitoring solutions, which aims at optimizing resource usage and crop growth through real-time, precises and location-dependent adjustments are driving growth of the agriculture technology as a service market. Farmers are adopting drone farming as it provides more frequent, cost-effective remote monitoring of large areas, and enables remote interventions to boost yield and reduce losses caused by crop pests.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/654
Key players in the market include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.
Market Scope:
One of the report’s central components is the broad Agriculture Technology as a Service market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/654
Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:
North America
Canada
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K.
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
U.A.E
Rest of MEA
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-technology-as-a-service-market
The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Agriculture Technology as a Service market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market on the basis of service type, technology, application, and region:
Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Guidance Technology
Data Analytics and Intelligence
Variable Rate Application Technology
Sensing Technology
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Soil Management
Navigation and Positioning
Yield Mapping and Monitoring
Crop Health Management
Others
Key Findings from the Report:
In May 2019, IBM announced Watson Decision Platform’s global expansion for agriculture with Artificial Intelligence technology tailored for specific regions and new crops in order to meet growing demand for food. IBM is offering global agriculture solutions which consist of a combination of predictive technology with data from The Weather Company and IoT to support farmers across the world obtain greater insights about planting, plowing, planning, spraying, and harvesting.
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Fertilizer distributors are offering software as services that analyzes field data to help farmers in determining the exact location and quantity of fertilizers to be applied, which is driving growth of this segment.
Variable rate application technology segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to reduce excess use of chemicals and fertilizers to minimize environmental degradation is driving demand for variable rate application technology.
Key questions addressed in the report:
What are the key factors driving the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market?
Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?
What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market?
What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/654
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
3D Printing Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566070849/3d-printing-market-size-demand-scope-size-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2030
Iris Recognition Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071442/iris-recognition-market-analysis-report-size-share-growth-applications-technology-types-products-and-forecast-2027
Healthcare Chatbots Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071807/healthcare-chatbots-market-high-demand-recent-trends-future-growth-business-scenario-product-technology-2027
Anti-Drone Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072118/anti-drone-market-size-growth-analysis-business-opportunities-key-players-demand-competitive-landscape-2027
Healthcare Analytics Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072483/healthcare-analytics-market-scenario-size-trends-growth-analysis-research-insights-outlook-opportunity-2027
Virtual Power Plant Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565758599/virtual-power-plant-market-applications-technology-types-recent-trends-future-growth-analysis-and-forecasts-2028
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565760092/cognitive-assessment-and-training-market-global-industry-analysis-size-market-demand-growth-opportunities-2028
Deep Learning Chip Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761259/deep-learning-chip-market-is-booming-worldwide-by-share-trends-size-growth-demand-segments-and-forecast-to-2028
Laboratory Automation Systems Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565761952/laboratory-automation-systems-market-size-growth-trends-insights-outlook-industry-analysis-business-scenario-2028
Extended Reality Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565666336/extended-reality-market-size-business-scenario-share-growth-insights-industry-analysis-trends-and-forecasts-2035
Logistics Robots Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565666342/logistics-robots-market-share-types-applications-products-size-growth-insights-and-forecasts-report-2027
Sports Technology Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565666352/sports-technology-market-research-report-analysis-2021-2028-by-size-share-trends-growth-industry-analysis
Smart Glass Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565492993/smart-glass-market-future-growth-application-industry-analysis-outlook-insights-share-and-forecasts-report-2027
Product Information Management Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565493811/product-information-management-market-analysis-report-share-growth-demand-research-applications-and-outlook-2028
Industry 4.0 Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565496817/industry-4-0-market-insights-outlook-industry-analysis-share-trends-applications-types-and-forecasts-2027
Geospatial Analytics Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565498363/geospatial-analytics-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2028
3D Printing Software and Services Market @ https://www.einpresswire.com/article/565499327/3d-printing-software-and-services-market-applications-size-trends-demand-types-technology-and-forecasts-report-2027
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-agriculture-technology-as-a-service-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn