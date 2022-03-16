Extended Reality Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2035

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand from retail sector to enhance consumer experience is a key factor supporting growth of the global extended reality market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The extended reality (XR) market is witnessing high growth due to increasing investments in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies, and rapid advancements in various technologies and connected devices. Increasing penetration of 5G technology is further expected to propel adoption of extended reality technology. In addition, 5G is expected to address some of the primary challenges related to extended reality by paving the way for more optimized distribution of processing capabilities to the network.

Extended reality is gaining popularity in both professional and personal applications. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience is another key factor driving growth of the market. Technological advancements are contributing to further developments in XR technology, which will widen the scope for XR to become as prominent as mobile phones. In April 2019 for instance, Houzz, which is an online platform for home design and remodeling, launched a new augmented reality feature that enables shoppers to virtually cover their floor with tiles – true to scale – to get an idea of how it would look in their homes.

Request a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/524

The Global Extended Reality Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Extended Reality Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Extended Reality industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/524

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Extended Reality industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Business Engagement

Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2035)

BFSI

Education

Consumer Good & Retail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication & IT

Others

To get access to the complete report on the Extended Reality market, click on the link mentioned here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/extended-reality-market

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

Global mobile augmented reality users are projected to reach 2.4 billion by 2023 due to enhanced consumer experience in media and entertainment sectors. The technology is not only limited to sports and music concerts and events to enrich fan experience, but is also being used across various sectors such as public safety, healthcare, marketing, and oil and gas, among others.

External reality is used in businesses to improve sales and devise new approaches for customer engagement. In August 2019, Indian telecom giant, Reliance Jio, launched Jio HoloBoard MR Headset, which offers mixed reality services. The headset will allow users to create a 3D hologram of a surface and place it in front of the user’s eyes. It will provide a cinematic experience in mixed reality education, movie watching, shopping, and hands-free video calling.

Extended reality is used in the healthcare sector to train employees to perform or experience surgeries without any risk of patient welfare. Patients and clinicians are able to access real-time reports on health conditions with the help of extended reality.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Extended Reality market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To view the detailed ToC of the global Extended Reality market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/extended-reality-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Tissue Engineering Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-engineering-market

Bioelectric Medicine Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioelectric-medicine-market

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

Medical Holographic Imaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-holographic-imaging-market

Smart Stethoscope Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-stethoscope-market

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-fraud-analytics-market

mHealth Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

Mobile Medical Apps Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-medical-apps-market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

RFID in Healthcare Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

Surgical Robotics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

Urgent Care Apps Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urgent-care-apps-market

Virtual Diagnostics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-extended-reality-market