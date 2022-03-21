3D Printing Market Size, Demand, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising investments by major market players is a key factor driving 3D printing market revenue growth

The global 3D Printing market size reached USD 16.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology.

The global Three-Dimensional (3D) printing market size reached USD 16.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology.

3D printing opens up new possibilities for design, manufacture, and performance of architectural forms, materials, and construction systems. It is a novel and adaptable method of product development that employs digital software such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to create multiple thin layers, which are then sent to the 3D printer for manufacturing. The technology enables manufacturers to print customized products as per specified standards.

The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global 3D Printing market:

3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, EOS, voxeljet AG, SLM Solutions, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs, Nano Dimension, and Materialise.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, application, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

Aerospace & defense industries were among the first to use 3D printing technology. Real functional aircraft parts such as wall panels, air ducts, and even structural metal components are printed and using this technology. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use 3D printing technology to create complex geometries without the need for expensive tools. Additionally, metal 3D printing is increasingly being used in manufacturing rockets as it enables manufacturers to print parts more quickly.

Printer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of printers due to design flexibility, affordability, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency this process offers.

Furthermore, these printers can be configured to print any part or module continuously, reducing material costs and ensuring little or no raw material waste. Printers are, therefore, widely being used for personal, professional, and industrial purposes.

Regional Bifurcation of the 3D Printing Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the 3D Printing Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

