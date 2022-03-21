Healthcare Analytics Market Scenario, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improving efficiency in healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses and growing introduction of Big Data in healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 90.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare analytics market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand to improve efficiency in the healthcare industry by decreasing unwanted expenses. Growing introduction of Big Data in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the global healthcare analytics market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising integration of Big Data analytics with mHealth applications is likely to propel the global healthcare analytics market during the forecast period.

However, the dearth of Information Technology (IT) experts in the healthcare sector as well as high cost and complexities associated with analytics applications is estimated to restrain the global healthcare analytics during the forecast period.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Healthcare Analytics market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Healthcare Analytics market:

Health Catalyst Inc., MedeAnalytics, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Evolent Health, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and SAP SE

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Healthcare Analytics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare analytics market in terms of component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinical Analysis

Financial Analysis

Administrative & Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Payer

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, TIBCO Software Inc. declared to have reached a contract to acquire Information Builders, Inc., a pioneering data analytics software provider. Through the addition of Information Builders, TIBCO would have exposure to a more extensive range of analytics and techniques, significantly improving the company’s ability to support other companies in overcoming the most difficult data quality issues.

The hardware segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Healthcare analytics entail a robust networking infrastructure to collect, analyze, and deliver a large volume of data. High-cost of hardware components, such as computers’ components, is driving the segment.

The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Although a unit is located within the premises, it can also be conveniently accessible from distant locations, offering high energy use, reduced costs, and benefits in terms of operating.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Healthcare Analytics market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Healthcare Analytics market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Healthcare Analytics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

