Logistics Robots Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on warehouse automation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.

Technological advancements in robotics and automation solutions have been resulting in significant changes across a range of industries and sectors. Companies in the field are constantly researching and developing new and more efficient and advanced solutions for various applications and industries. For instance, 2XL, which is a Belgium-based logistics firm, deploys automated guided vehicles to enhance warehouse efficiency, especially to reduce time spent by workforce in moving from one point in a warehouse to another, and allocating workers to perform more urgent tasks.

Request a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/534

The Global Logistics Robots Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/534

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Logistics Robots industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robot Arms

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

To get access to the complete report on the Logistics Robots market, click on the link mentioned here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-robots-market

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In May 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the introduction of IRB 390 FlexPacker with faster and higher payload to support vertical packaging, custom-made packaging, and high-variation, high-speed sorting, and on-demand order picking in e-commerce and logistics warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses. Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations. Also, automated guided vehicles can operate round the clock and in conditions where human workforce either cannot, or do so with reduced efficiency such as in hazardous environments or under harsh weather conditions.

The primary advantage of pick and place logistics robots are operational consistency and speed. These logistic robots can be modified to cater to specific warehouse requirements and can be easily programmed for use in multiple applications.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Logistics Robots market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To view the detailed ToC of the global Logistics Robots market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/logistics-robots-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Tissue Engineering Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-engineering-market

Bioelectric Medicine Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioelectric-medicine-market

Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

Medical Holographic Imaging Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-holographic-imaging-market

Smart Stethoscope Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-stethoscope-market

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-cloud-computing-market

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-fraud-analytics-market

mHealth Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mhealth-market

Mobile Medical Apps Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-medical-apps-market

Patient Engagement Solutions Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

RFID in Healthcare Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rfid-in-healthcare-market

Surgical Robotics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-robotics-market

Urgent Care Apps Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urgent-care-apps-market

Virtual Diagnostics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-diagnostics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-logistics-robots-market