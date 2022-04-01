Sensitive Data Discovery Market Scope, Growth and Technology Forecast to 2028 - Emergen Research
Rising requirements to discover structured and unstructured sensitive information in different end-use industries is a key factor fueling global market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sensitive data discovery market size is expected to reach USD 15.75 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as rising adoption of cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions and rising awareness regarding data security in various sectors such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, government, healthcare, and others. Data discovery is a process of searching and identifying sensitive data to save or securely remove any sort of compromising information. Continuous generation of new data on a daily basis by various organizations is boosting demand for sensitive data discovery solutions across the globe.
Every piece of information has its own specific set of risks and challenges. Different levels of procedures and special protection is required for remediation. Sensitive information can be classified into different levels, such as public, internal, restricted, and confidential. Sensitive data discovery solution offers various benefits such as automatic data classification depending on the context, regulatory compliance and risk management, complete data visibility, identification, tracking, classification of sensitive data, and others.
Key players in the market include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Inc., Google, SolarWinds, Micro Focus, PKWARE, Inc., and Thales.
Global Sensitive Data Discovery Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 includes the global Sensitive Data Discovery market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.
Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Sensitive Data Discovery market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.
Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Sensitive Data Discovery market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.
Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Sensitive Data Discovery industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.
Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.
It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.
Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:
North America
Canada
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K.
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
U.A.E
Rest of MEA
The global Sensitive Data Discovery market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Sensitive Data Discovery market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Sensitive Data Discovery market.
Emergen Research has segmented the global sensitive data discovery market based on component, organization size, deployment mode, application, end-use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solution
Service
Managed Services
Professional Services
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
On-premises
Cloud
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Security and Risk Management,
Compliance Management
Asset Management
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)
BFSI
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Manufacturing
Telecommunications and IT
Others
Key Findings from the Report:
In January 2021, Netwrix merged with Stealthbits and the combined entity will offer data privacy and security solutions to organizations of any size and in any region around the world.
Service segment is expected to register a 16.2% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are sub-segments under the service segment. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising support and maintenance requirements in large organizations.
Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment in data security measures and rising adoption of data security solutions are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
