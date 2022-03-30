Mass Notification Systems Market Size, Industry Status, Growth Opportunity for Leading Players: Blackboard Inc.,xMatters

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing government focus toward public safety and rising implementation of IP-based notification devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mass Notification Systems Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Mass Notification Systems market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Mass Notification Systems market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

The global mass notification systems market size reached USD 7.95 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven to a significant extent by increasing government focus towards public safety. Increasing deployment of IP-based notification devices is expected to further propel global mass notification systems market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of mass notification systems in the education sector is expected to augment growth of the global mass notification systems market in the near future.

However, lack of standards regarding mass notification systems is expected to hamper growth of the global mass notification systems market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Blackboard Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, LLC, Singlewire Software, LLC, and xMatters, Inc. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Emergen Research has segmented the global mass notification systems market on the basis of component, solution, deployment, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Hardware

Solutions

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wide-Area

In-Building

Distributed Recipient

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Warnings & Alerting

Emergency Response

Business Continuity

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Commercial

Others

Key Findings from the Report:

Solutions segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of mass notification systems solutions across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the in-building segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to rising deployment of in-building solutions across various industries to communicate alerts, messages, and notifications to individuals.

Increasing implementation of on-premises mass notification systems among various industries is expected to drive revenue growth of the on-premises segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global mass notification systems market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Mass Notification Systems market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Mass Notification Systems market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Mass Notification Systems market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Mass Notification Systems market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

