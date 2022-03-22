Silicon Photonics Devices Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for high data transfer capabilities and high bandwidth are boosting the demand for the silicon photonics devices market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,328.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. As there is a growing trend for connected devices and IoT in several industries, the need for the number of data points has also increased substantially. The factor driving the demand for the market is efficient power consumption usage in silicon photonics devices and increasing the bandwidth requirement for the transfer of large data. Increased funding into the sector has also propelled the growth of the market.

Moreover, with a fall in the price of these devices, the demand has increased extensively in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and defense, among others. An increase in the level of awareness in the healthcare sector, and incorporation of IT in the industry, such as refractive sensing and lab-on-chip solutions, have also boosted market demand.

The rise in demand for active optical cable, optical attenuators, and optical multiplexers, which offers plenty of growth opportunities, as they provide various options to attain low-cost economies. The market has been growing in the research area due to its rising demand in the semiconductors sector.

Report Objective:

Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera, among others are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Silicon Photonics Devices Market on the basis of product, devices, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Cables

Multiplexers

Optical Transceivers

Attenuators

Radio Frequency Circuit

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photo Detector

Optical Waveguide

Optical Modulator

Optical Switches

Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Silicon Photonics Devices Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, Physik Instrumente (PI) and FormFactor join in MeasureOne partnership to advance silicon photonics devices test and measurement development. MeasureOne is focused on delivering performance-validated and integrated solutions to address user’s test and measurement applications.

Fiber optics have changed the world of network communication since its inception. Fiber optic cables are used to transmit a large amount of data at high speed. The technology is used in the internet cable, and as compared to copper wires, these are lighter, less bulky, and more flexible and can carry more data.

Photo detectors are used in a range of devices, from automated supermarket doors to VCR remote controls and receivers on TV. It is also used in enormous arrays used by astronomers to detect radiation from the universe. Multiple uses of the devices create a high demand for the product, and the segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Silicon Photonics Devices market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Silicon Photonics Devices industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Silicon Photonics Devices market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Silicon Photonics Devices Market by 2027?

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Silicon Photonics Devices market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Silicon Photonics Devices market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

