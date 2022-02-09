Glass Curtain Wall Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the global glass curtain wall market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Glass curtain walls are made using lightweight aluminum-framed facades that aid in resisting the impact of unfavorable environmental conditions. They are widely available in standard prefabricated systems and customized wall units, which are designed as per the requirement of customers. Presently, they are gaining widespread adoption as they provide a viable glazing solution to buildings by offering a sleek and modern look and enabling natural light to penetrate deeper within the infrastructure.

Market Trends

Glass curtain walls are extensively employed in the construction industry to protect buildings from wind, earthquakes, and natural calamities. This, in confluence with increasing investments in construction, renovation, remodeling, interior decoration, and recreational activities, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, as glass curtain walls assist in meeting energy conservation necessities, the rising demand for energy-efficient construction facilities and widespread adoption of green building materials are driving the market. In addition, rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and the increasing focus on developing smart cities are other factors accelerating the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AGC Inc.

Apogee Enterprises Inc.

AvicSanxin Co. Ltd

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries (Koch Industries Inc)

Hansen Group Ltd.

Kawneer

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Schott AG, Vitro

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Breakup by System Type:

Unitized

Stick

Breakup by End Use:

Commercial

Public

Residential

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

